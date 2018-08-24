Ashley Benson Won’t Confirm or Deny a Relationship with Cara Delevingne: ‘It’s the Best Way’

Got a secret, can she keep it?

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson has been linked to model Cara Delevingne, but she’s not revealing anything about her relationship status.

“I think it’s the best way in any relationship,” the 28-year-old told People Now. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

Benson also revealed her feelings on the downsides of achieving celeb status, specifically losing one’s privacy.

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” she said. “I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

Despite the challenges, though, Benson’s figured out a trick to make her lifestyle a bit more relaxed. “That’s one good thing about living in New York — I can live kind of a normal lifestyle,” she said, adding that “in L.A., the paparazzi are really bad, but here I can kind of just walk anywhere and not be bothered.”

Benson was photographed kissing Cara Delevingne, 26, on Aug. 14 after they landed in London’s Heathrow airport. Waiting for a taxi, they reportedly kissed multiple times, and Delevingne had her arm wrapped around Benson.

Even earlier, though, Benson gave her Instagram followers reason to wonder about her relationship status. She posted a selfie on Aug. 10 that shows her wearing layered gold necklaces, one of which has charms with the letters “A” and “C,” perhaps in honor of her new flame. Benson also appears to be wearing the “C” again in the London photo.

She attended Delevingne’s birthday party on Saturday, according to group photo booth shots that the guest of honor posted on Instagram. Zoë Kravitz, Sienna Miller, Suki Waterhouse, Margot Robbie, Kate Beckinsale, Chloé Caillet, and Alice Dellal were also among the partygoers — along with a woman dressed as a mermaid.

“It was my birthday a week ago and I am still giggling with MERmazing memories,” Delevingne captioned the photos.