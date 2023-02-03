Ashley Benson Is Dating Brandon Davis: They Are 'Very Social People,' Says Source

"They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE

By
Published on February 3, 2023 07:42 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Ashley Benson (L) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Ashley Benson has a new man in her life!

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, is dating Brandon Davis, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

Reps for Benson and Davis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news comes after the pair were photographed on a double date with actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John on Wednesday.

Benson and Davis — the 43-year-old grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis — have also been seen together, sitting courtside at a basketball game as well as attending a friend's birthday party.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Brandon Davis attends the 28th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at Rose Bowl on June 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)
Brandon Davis.

Benson was most recently linked to rapper G-Eazy. Before that, she dated actress and model Cara Delevingne for two years.

Shortly after their breakup, Benson opened up to Cosmopolitan UK about the scrutiny she faced when it came to her dating life and why she prefers to keep relationships private.

"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she said. "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."

Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

She also said she finds it hard to deal with "people's opinions" of her relationships.

"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she said. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.'"

"I usually keep my relationships private," she continued. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."

As for Davis, he has previously been linked to The O.C. star Mischa Barton, model and socialite Brittny Gastineau as well as businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton.

