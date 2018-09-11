Ashley Benson Calls Rumored Girlfriend Cara Delevingne 'Mine' on Instagram

Did Ashley Benson just confirm her relationship status with Cara Delevingne?

Nearly a month after the pair was spotted kissing in mid-August, the Pretty Little Liars alum left a flirtatious comment on the model’s Instagram account.

On Monday, Benson, 28, wrote “mine” in the comments section under 26-year-old Delevingne’s latest Instagram photo of herself, which was captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Additionally, the actress commented, “I can see your” with three sushi emojis and also commented again with the poop emoji.

In the photo, Delevingne looks away from the camera as she grasps the bottom of her gold bedazzled mini dress, which has sheer mesh panels throughout.

In August, Benson sat down with PEOPLE Now and revealed why she chooses to keep her relationships private.

“I think it’s the best way in any relationship,” she shared. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” said Benson. “I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Chris Jackson/Getty; Jason Merritt/WireImage

While the pair celebrated Delevingne’s birthday together last month and Benson was photographed wearing a ‘C’ initial necklace, the Her Smell costars have yet to confirm their relationship status.

Benson also told PEOPLE Now that living in New York has given her more anonymity.

“That’s one good thing about living in New York — I can live kind of a normal lifestyle,” she said, adding that “in L.A., the paparazzi are really bad, but here I can kind of just walk anywhere and not be bothered.”

Benson was first photographed kissing Delevingne on Aug. 14 after they landed in London’s Heathrow airport. While waiting for a taxi, they were spotted kissing multiple times, and Delevingne had her arm wrapped around Benson.