Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Spotted Together 2 Months After Breakup

A source told PEOPLE in February that the duo had split after less than a year of dating

Benson, 31, was photographed riding in the passenger seat of a black Ferrari convertible in Pasadena Tuesday with the rapper (né Gerald Earl Gillum), 31, at the wheel.

In the photo, Benson wore glasses with her blonde hair pulled into a ponytail, while G-Eazy wore a black baseball cap and blue shirt.

After first being spotted together in May 2020, the Pretty Little Liars star and the "No Limit" rapper were seen kissing and holding hands together while out and about in Los Angeles.

When rumors of a relationship between the two first began, a source told PEOPLE that the duo had been hanging out but that it felt "like just a fling for now." The source added at the time that Benson was "getting over a breakup," referring to her relationship with Cara Delevingne.

Reps for Benson and G-Eazy did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the Tuesday photograph.

At the time of their breakup in February, a source told PEOPLE that "it didn't end well."

In March, Benson opened up to Cosmopolitan UK about why she chooses to keep her dating life private.

"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she said. "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."

"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she said. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.' "