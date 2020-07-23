Ashlee Holmes Malleo, Daughter of RHONJ's Jacqueline Laurita, Announces Separation from Husband

Ashlee Malleo Holmes and her husband Pete Malleo have called it quits.

Ashlee, the daughter of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita, announced the news to her followers Wednesday on Instagram.

"I've been trying to find the right words to share this news," she began her statement. "It's something that has been weighing pretty heavy on my heart, and I feel that it's best for my healing process to just put it out there."

"A lot of you have sent me so many message over the last few months. Some of you have even left comments on certain posts of mine with speculation. I've always been an incredibly open and honest person. Although no one is entitled to the details of my private life, I have always chosen to share them with you," she continued. "I acknowledge and understand the fact that such a significant part of my life has been documented on television. Those of you who follow my husband Pete and I on social media have naturally become invested in our lives over the years. That being said, Pete and I have decided to separate."

The makeup artist, 29, said she and her estranged husband remain committed to co-parenting their son Cameron Hendrix, who turns 4 next month.

"Pete and I have been through so much together over the last ten years of our lives as not only best friends, but partners in navigating parenthood," she wrote. "This was a difficult decision for us. We intend to always be in each other's lives, and continue to support one another as we grow as parents to our son Cameron, who we both love more than anything."

"Our new goal in our journey through life together is to become the best co-parents that we are capable of being," she continued. "Regardless of your opinions, we ask that you please think of our son and try your best to respect our family during this time. There are a lot more devastating things going on in the world right now to be concerned with than this 'news.' Thank you to all who took the time to read this. Please, stay safe!"

Ashlee and Pete got engaged in February 2016. A month later, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed baby Cameron that August.

The two wed at the City Clerk's office in Manhattan in August 2018.

"It's official… Mr. & Mrs," Ashlee captioned a photo of the couple at the time.

Ashlee's mother Laurita, 50, was a cast member of Bravo's RHONJ from seasons 1-7.