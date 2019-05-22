Arya Stark Won't Be Getting a Game of Thrones Spinoff Series, Says HBO Exec

Whatever lies ahead for Game of Thrones’ Stark siblings is just going to have to come from viewers’ imaginations.

Despite the many questions left unanswered in the show’s series finale on Sunday, HBO has no plans to dive back into the lives of Arya, Sansa and company with a spinoff series.

HBO programming president, Casey Bloys, made it clear in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Arya (Maisie Williams), especially, would not be getting her own show following her solo explorations any time soon.

“Part of it is, I do want this show – this Game of Thrones, [showrunners] Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff]’s show – to be its own thing,” he explained. “I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got.”

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

RELATED: George R. R. Martin Reveals the Game of Thrones Books Will Have a Different Ending from the Show

Bloys further explained that GoT author, George R. R. Martin, created such a “massive” world that there are plenty of other ways to explore it besides through the characters viewers already know and love.

Image zoom Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) Macall B. Polay/HBO

“That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct – and to not try and redo the same show,” he said. “That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the characters doesn’t make sense for us.”

While a sequel is off the table, the network will start shooting a prequel pilot in June, the first of three prequels in development.

RELATED: Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel Starring Naomi Watts

“We’re shooting the pilot in June, you can do the math and figure out when it would be on the air,” Bloys said. “We want to do the best show possible. This is a pilot, so we’re doing it the old-fashioned way, which is shooting a pilot. My expectation is that it will be great and we’ll move forward and it’ll move along on a regular TV timetable.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sophie Turner’s Year-Old Arm Tattoo Was a Game of Thrones Finale Spoiler All Along

Though HBO has yet to confirm any details about the project, it’s set to star Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough.

Martin said on Twitter in October that the series will be titled The Long Night.

According to its official description, the show takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”