Arthur Ending at PBS Kids with Season 25 in 2022

PBS Kids' Arthur — which first aired in 1996 — will end with season 25 in the winter of 2022

After 25 years, PBS Kids is saying goodbye to its iconic children's series Arthur.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh shared the news during a recent interview on the Finding DW podcast, saying the animated, educational show will end with season 25, airing in the winter of 2022. The program comes to a close after being renewed for four seasons in 2018.

"Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago," Waugh told host Jason Szwimer. "I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25, two years ago."

Developed by Waugh and based on the books by Marc Brown, Arthur first premiered October 10, 1996. The show is the longest-running children's animated series in the U.S., and is currently the second-longest running animated series in the country behind The Simpsons, according to IMDb.

The beloved show, which has won four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program, has often made headlines for its progressive strides in children's television.

Rumors of its end first began circulating almost three years ago when voice actor Bruce Dinsmore — who reads the roles of Binky and Dad — seemed to say goodbye in series of tweets, announcing that he recorded his last episodes.

"24 years is a good run for a gig, & this is the face I made at the very last session. Binky though seems nonplussed, he's always been tougher than me," Disnmore said. "And I was just starting to get the hang of the whole Dad thing... Thanks 'Arthur' it's been a great ride. 'And I say Hey......!' "

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Arthur executive producer Carol Greenwald confirmed to IGN that the news is final, saying, "Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."

In 2019, Brown told PEOPLE that the hit show succeeded through the years because its producers always found new ways to expand the minds of its viewers.