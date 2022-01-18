It was announced in July 2021 that Arthur was concluding after 25 seasons

Arthur Series Finale Will Feature Beloved Characters as Grown-Ups and 'What's in Store for the Future'

There are big, big plans in store for Arthur's upcoming series conclusion.

The long-running PBS children's series will air its final four episodes as part of a marathon for its 25th anniversary next month according to a press release, which additionally stated that the animated program's remaining episodes will "culminate in a much-anticipated ending that gives a glimpse into what's in store for the future of these beloved characters."

The episodes will see beloved aardvark Arthur Read and his friends "solve a mystery, see a silent movie, find out what it's like to be a reporter, learn how to help a grieving friend, go on a family vacation and get a hint of their futures from a mysterious fortune-telling game."

The marathon will run from Feb. 16-21 on PBS Kids, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. During that time frame, the episodes can also be live-streamed on the PBS Kids YouTube channel.

As for the four new Arthur episodes, PBS stations will run them on Feb. 21 — marking the end of an era for the series. They will also be available to stream on PBS Kids that day for free.

"For more than 25 years, Arthur and his friends have kept viewers learning and growing through their true-to-life experiences," Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PBS Kids, said in a statement. "We can't wait to debut these episodes and introduce new Arthur content that will give fans more ways to engage with their favorite aardvark."

Based on author Marc Brown's beloved books, Arthur follows the daily adventures of 8-year-old Arthur Read as he navigates life alongside his family and friends. The educational series first premiered on PBS in October 1996.

ARTHUR Credit: Everett

Arthur is the longest-running animated children's program in the U.S. At this time, it's also the second-longest-running animated series behind The Simpsons, which is currently in the midst of its 33rd season.

Last July, screenwriter and series co-creator Kathy Waugh announced on the Finding DW podcast that Arthur will end after 25 seasons.

"Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago," Waugh told host Jason Szwimer. "I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake."

Waugh added that she wasn't sure as to why the series was coming to an end.

"I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired," she said. "To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25, two years ago."

Arthur executive producer Carol Greenwald also confirmed the cancellation news in a statement to IGN. "Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways," said Greenwald.