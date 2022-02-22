Arthur Ends After 25 Seasons, Series Finale Shows Original Cast All Grown Up

The PBS show is the longest-running animated children's series in history, having premiered in 1996

Arthur Read grows up to be a graphic novelist in 'Arthur' series finale "All Grown Up." | Credit: PBS Kids

The classic children's show Arthur concluded on Monday.

The series finale came at the conclusion of the iconic show's 25th season, making it the longest-running kids animated series in history in the U.S. The finale was touted on Arthur's Twitter page Tuesday.

Arthur "is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," executive producer Carol Greenwald told CBS News last year.

ARTHUR Credit: Everett

The show premiered in 1996, and follows the adventures of an 8-year-old aardvark named Arthur Read along with his family and friends. It has often made headlines for its progressive strides in children's television.

The finale episode, titled "Blabbermouth/All Grown Up", saw Arthur and his friends partaking in a fortune-telling game which gives them a hint of what their futures might hold in 20 years.

The program comes to a close after being renewed for four seasons in 2018. Social media posts from PBS this week promise that "Arthur is NOT going away/NEW Arthur content is coming," going on to mention "a future podcast and digital shorts".

Over the course of its 26-year one, the series picked up four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program, along with a BAFTA Children's Award.

The announcement of Arthur ending its series run was made last year.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh shared the news during a July 2021 interview on the Finding DW podcast, saying, "Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago."

"I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake," she continued at the time. "I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25, two years ago."

Developed by Waugh and based on the children's books by Marc Brown, Arthur first premiered on Oct. 10, 1996.

In 2019, Brown told PEOPLE that the hit show succeeded through the years because its producers always found new ways to expand the minds of its viewers.