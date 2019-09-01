Artem Chigvintsev Won't Watch Dancing with the Stars After He Was Cut: It's 'Negative Energy'

Image zoom Artem Chigvintsev Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Artem Chigvintsev is still reeling from his surprising removal from the Dancing With the Stars roster of pros.

The dancer, 37, who had been with the ABC competition series since 2014, learned his fate on Aug. 16, just days before the upcoming season’s full cast was officially announced on Good Morning America the following Wednesday.

Chigvintsev opened up about getting the boot to Entertainment Tonight, and revealed that while he’s still rooting for his former costars, he won’t be tuning in this season.

“I think as far as right now, definitely no,” he said of watching. “Not because I’m not supporting the show or all the people who are there, but I think if I were to [watch], all of the feelings of not being there would just flood back.”

RELATED VIDEO: Artem Chigvintsev Says Being Cut from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Felt Like a ‘Punch in the Stomach’

He added that instead of allowing the series to bring him “negative energy,” he’d be focused on moving forward and appreciating the positives.

Chigvintsev, who has been paired with stars like Patti LaBelle, Mischa Barton and Nancy Kerrigan, also expressed frustration in how his departure was handled, saying that he wished the producers had given him and reigning champ Sharna Burgess, who was also cut, more advanced notice.

RELATED: Artem Chigvintsev Says Being Cut from Dancing With the Stars Felt Like a ‘Punch in the Stomach’

“I understand they do what’s best for the show, but at the same time, you cannot let people sit and wait five days until the announcement to let them know whether they’ll be part of the season or not,” he said. “A lot of us have invested years and years into the show, and I think that’s the respect we deserve as dancers.”

Image zoom Artem Chigvintsev on Dancing With the Stars Eric McCandless/ABC

He also said he didn’t feel as though he was given a satisfying answer as to why he would not be returning, instead of receiving a “generic” response about how there were no celebrities that would be a good match for him.

“It just felt like they could have done a little better [with an] excuse for why I’m not coming back,” he said. “Like saying, ‘Hey, we did some research and you’re unfortunately the less popular guy, or you’re the oldest pro, we’re trying to make it younger.’ I’d be cool with that.”

Chigvintsev previously addressed his feelings toward his exit on The Bellas podcast, hosted by his girlfriend and one-time Dancing With the Stars partner Nikki Bella.

Image zoom Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Eric McCandless/ABC Via Getty Images

The dancer said his being cut on such short notice was “like a punch in the stomach” and akin to “going through a breakup after 10 years.”

A rep for ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The upcoming season will star The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.