Nikki Bella Is 'Really Nervous' as She Prepares to Finally Meet Artem Chigvintsev's Parents

Nikki Bella is about to take a big step in her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev: meeting his parents.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Chigvintsev surprises Nikki with the news that his parents will join the couple during their upcoming vacation to France.

"My parents are coming to France," he tells Nikki while at dinner with her family. "They got a visa! So, yeah, they're coming to France."

Clearly shocked by the news, Nikki, 36, admits that she's a bit "nervous" to meet the Chigvintsev family for the first time.

"I'm really excited to meet them because it's been a long time and I haven't met the parents yet," she says. "But I'm also really nervous because Artem hasn't seen them in years. And, especially, in a time where I like to get super wine buzzed and just like go and be free. Sometimes we know how that goes!"

But Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella thinks Chigvintsev has more up his sleeve than just a simple meeting of the parents.

"Mom, don't you think it's really weird?" Brie asks their mother Kathy Colace.

"He's up to something," Colace responds.

Brie reveals that she recently went ring shopping with the former pro dancer, but that she didn't think he was ready to propose.

"Yeah, he was sweating balls! He was like, 'I can't afford this s--t,' " she says.

And it isn't just the ring that could be a problem. Brie also says she doesn't think Nikki would accept a proposal.fcat

"That's what worries me about going to France," Brie says. "I feel like if Artem were to propose soon, she'd say 'no,' I feel like."

"This sounds like he's preparing a proposal," Brie continues. "When we were at the jewelry store, I thought he was just looking, and I feel bad because I literally pushed him."