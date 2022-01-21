Artem Chigvintsev Stepping Away from DWTS Tour 'Due to Some Unexpected Health Issues'
Artem Chigvintsev will be taking a break from the Dancing with the Stars tour.
Addressing the "DWTS family," the dancer, 39, wrote a message about the reason he will not be starring in upcoming show dates.
"My time on tour so far has been wonderful - unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues," he wrote on Instagram. "My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour. Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon, Artem."
Chigvintsev's fiancée Nikki Bella left a red heart emoji in the comments section of his post. He and Bella met when they were partnered during DWTS season 25.
A rep for Dancing with the Stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
Fellow DWTS pros Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and Sofia Ghavami also headline the tour.
"Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery," Savchenko commented on Chigvintsev's post.
"Rest up and get better soon man," Farber wrote.
"Wishing you a fast recovery," reigning Mirrorball champion Karagach wrote.
Chigvintsev has been on tour with Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he won season 29. Joining them during the tour are reigning celebrity champion Iman Shumpert and his fellow season 30 contestants Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots.
The tour kicked off on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and will conclude in Modesto, California, on March 27.
Chigvintsev, who most recently competed on season 30 with actress Melora Hardin, joined DWTS in season 19.