Artem Chigvintsev announced he was stepping away from the tour on Jan. 20

Artem Chigvintsev Set to Return to The DWTS: Live! Tour After Month-Long Battle with Pneumonia

Artem Chigvintsev is dancing his way back to the ballroom!

After a brutal battle with pneumonia for the past month, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 39, is returning to The DWTS: Live! Tour, PEOPLE can confirm.

Last month, Chigvintsev announced he was stepping away from the tour on Jan. 20 "due to some unexpected health issues." He later revealed that he was suffering from pneumonia.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing," Chigvintsev said in a post on his Instagram Story at the time. "So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is, of course, number two."

"Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy," he added.

Last week, his fiancée Nikki Bella gave an update on his health, saying he's "feeling great."

Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"He just got word from his doctor yesterday," Bella, 38, told PEOPLE. "His scans came back and he's cleared. His lungs are officially cleared. We're so happy because his last scan they weren't seeing a lot of hope. They were talking about him being on an inhaler the rest of his life and all these different things."

The America's Got Talent: Extreme judge added, "He's feeling great. He's itching to go back and dance."

Chigvintsev had been on tour with Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he won season 29. They were joined by reigning celebrity champion Iman Shumpert and his fellow season 30 contestants, Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots.