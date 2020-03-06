See Artem Chigvintsev Propose to Nikki Bella in Total Bellas Season 5 Teaser

Season 5 of Total Bellas is still a month away — but we just got a sneak peek at a major moment.

A new promo for the upcoming season teases the night Artem Chigvintsev proposed to Nikki Bella. Dressed in a tux with a glass of champagne in one hand and an open ring box in the other, he gets down on one knee.

“Will you marry me?” he asks as the clip cuts to Nikki’s shocked expression.

But before the proposal, Nikki’s twin Brie Bella expresses some concern.

“Do you feel like you’re moving in more on convenience than love?” she asks Nikki. “I just don’t want you to make a mistake.”

The promo also hints at drama between Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan.

“I know I could have a better marriage,” she says in one scene. Adds Bryan, “We’re just trying to survive.”

Last but not least, the clip teases the twins’ pregnancies as Nikki realizes she’s “two weeks late.”

PEOPLE exclusively broke the news in January that the 36-year-old reality stars are both expecting; Nikki with former Dancing with the Stars pro Chigvintsev, and Brie with Bryan. It’ll be baby no. 1 for Nikki and no. 2 for Brie and Bryan, who share daughter Birdie Joe, 2½.

Reflecting on her relationship with Chigvintsev — her first after her painful split from ex John Cena — Nikki told PEOPLE she’s become very “protective.”

“We live in these shadows and I get protective of him because he constantly gets compared,” said Nikki, who got engaged in November but didn’t announce the news until Jan. 3. “And the engagement made me — I didn’t announce it right away because I just didn’t know. I wasn’t ready for the backlash. I knew there’d be a lot of positivity, but I wasn’t ready for even that small amount of backlash. It really just made me nervous about our relationship, about myself, about Artem, my family. Was it too soon? Is it not? I’m in love. But why am I double thinking it?”

“I’m so in love,” she added. “It’s just, it’s scary.”

Season 5 of Total Bellas premieres April 9 at p.m. ET on E!