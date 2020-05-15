Total Bellas : Artem Chigvintsev Says He Wants to Keep His Sex Life with Nikki Bella 'Private'

Artem Chigvintsev is an open book — just maybe not when it comes to his sex life with girlfriend Nikki Bella.

In a bonus scene from Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Chigvintsev confides in Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan about Nikki's willingness to publicly talk about their sex life.

"Some things should stay, I think, private," he says.

Bryan says he can relate to Chigvintsev's issue, but explains that the twins have made a career built on being open and honest with their fans.

"One of the reasons they are so successful is because they are 100 percent open," he says. "It's hard, because I like to keep a lot of my life private. I'm a very private person and she feels comfortable sharing 100 percent of everything. It can just be very, very frustrating."

Chigvintsev, 37, says he's still adjusting to having his life — and his relationship — in the spotlight.

"Private life has this enormous word before life. It says 'private,'" he says. "Which means Nicole and I have something private we should not share with the rest of the world."

Bryan tells the pro dancer he could ask Nikki to try and limit how much she talks about their sex life, but to not expect too much.

"They do try," he says, joking that the twins definitely slip up from time to time. "If there's any consolation, there's that. At least they try."

Nikki, 36, and Chigvintsev are currently expecting their first child together. The couple got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November.

During a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki revealed that the couple recently experienced some panic upon learning there might be something wrong with one of their baby-on-the-way's developing organs.

"We kind of had a heart scare," said Nikki. "Artem and I had to drive to L.A. to get our baby double-checked because [my doctors] thought they saw something in our baby's heart."

"Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about," she continued. "We are so grateful to God that the baby's very healthy."

In a recent chat with PEOPLE, Nikki admitted that as "a first-time mom," she's "bummed" to have to forgo things like going to parenting classes with her fiancé and having a baby shower amid the coronavirus crisis. But she's focused on looking on the bright side and counting her blessings.

"My baby and I are healthy," said the mom-to-be. "I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined."