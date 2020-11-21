"I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half," Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev said

Artem Chigvintsev Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Fiancée Nikki Bella: 'So Lucky to Have You'

Artem Chigvintsev is celebrating his fiancée Nikki Bella’s birthday.

The Dancing With the Stars pro penned a loving message in honor of the Total Bellas star’s 37th birthday on Saturday.

“I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet selfie of the pair, who welcomed their first child, son Matteo, in July.

“You are my rock, you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you,” he added. “I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for.”

Chigvintsev, 38, who is currently in Los Angeles to film the DWTS finale, went on to share that he was eager to be reunited with Bella. “I love you and miss you and can’t wait to see you to celebrate.”

The proud papa also shared a sweet shot of Bella cuddling up with their 16-week-old son. “Love this so much,” he wrote alongside the family snapshot.

The new dad, who has made it to the DWTS finals with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe, has been open about feeling homesick for his fiancée and son.

In September, when the season first began, the dancer shared that "missing my loves already."

“Finally got situated in my trailer for the next, hopefully, 11 weeks,” the dance pro said while giving his fans a tour of his home away from home. “Welcome to my house. I need to swap those pictures behind me to Nicole and Matteo’s pictures, obviously, to feel like I’m actually home.”

As for how Bella has been handling taking care of Matteo, the Total Bellas star has said she's been getting some help from her twin sister Brie Bella, who welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, one day after Matteo's arrival.

"Artem is on Dancing With the Stars and that has left me alone with Matteo ... and because of COVID, too, I don't have any help. It's just me," she said on a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, which she co-hosts with her sister.

"I do get a little help from Brie and [Brie's husband Daniel Bryan], which, they've been amazing," she added.

Although parenting isn't always easy, the mom of one recently opened up about her favorite part of being a new mom. "The LOVE!!!! The smiles! The laughs! The baby talk! The baby monkey hugs and holds," she said during a recent Q&A with E! News.

"I'm just so in love," she added. "Literally cry once a day because I have never felt love like this. He has made me mushy!"