"I've been working out every single day trying to get back into my dancing shape," he said on Good Morning America

He's Back! Artem Chigvintsev Is Returning to Dancing with the Stars as a Season 29 Pro

Artem Chigvintsev is coming back to the ballroom!

Chigvintsev, 38, will be the 15th professional dancer to compete on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, which will see Tyra Banks take on the role as host of the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Last season watching from the sidelines really made me realize how much I miss the show," Chigvintsev said of the ABC reality dance competition series on Good Morning America, Monday.

He also assured, "I've been working out every single day trying to get back into my dancing shape ... by the premiere, I'll be top-notch."

The exciting news comes less than a month after Chigvintsev welcomed his first child with fiancée Nikki Bella, whom he met when they were partnered up on DWTS in 2017.

Chigvintsev was previously cut from season 28 of the show, after having been a part of DWTS since 2014.

“It was a massive shock,” he said during an episode of Bella's podcast last year, explaining that he learned the news just days before the full cast was officially announced. “Getting let go three days before an announcement, that’s like a punch in the stomach, really,” he added. “It’s like going through a breakup after 10 years.”

News of Chigvintsev’s casting came one week after it was announced that fan favorites Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko would all be returning.

Two first-time pros will also be joining the cast: Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.

Although the entire celebrity cast has yet to be announced, at least one has been confirmed: The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC and BBC Studios announced in a joint statement.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Image zoom Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on DWTS Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television

Following news that Bergeron and Andrews had parted ways with the show, ABC revealed that Banks would be taking over the reigns as the show's host and become an executive producer on the series as well.