Artem Chigvintsev Celebrates His 'Beautiful' Wife Nikki Bella on Her 39th Birthday: 'Love You to Bits'

Happy Birthday, Nikki Bella!

Artem Chigvintsev shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife in honor of her 39th birthday on Monday. Alongside a photo carousel featuring the couple and their 2-year-old son Matteo, he penned a message about his love for the Total Bellas star.

"Happy birthday my love ❤️ you are the most beautiful, special, kind, caring, loving person that I know. I am so lucky to call you my wife 🥰," the Dancing with the Stars pro, 40, wrote. "May this day bring you lots of happiness, joy but most of all lots of smiles. Matteo and I absolutely adore you and love you to bits. Happy birthday my click 🎂🎁🎉🎈🎊"

Nikki responded in the comment section, writing, "Aww love you Click!! 🥰🥰🥰 thank you for making it so special already! You and Tay Tay!! 🥳🥰💋"

Fellow DWTS pros also celebrated Nikki's birthday. Emma Slater responded, "Happy birthday @thenikkibella you hot thing!!!" while Lindsay Arnold shared, "Happy birthday @thenikkibella 😍😍"

Nikki opened up about her goals for the coming year in her own birthday post on Instagram Monday.

"Waking up to so much birthday love this morning made me smile soooo big," she wrote. "Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! So blessed to have the greatest friends, family and Bella Army!! This is a very special birthday for me today. It forced me to sit down and think about my next 365 days around the sun as I enter a new decade of my life."

"I know that I want to enter it at my healthiest and strongest of my mind, body and soul. So what a year I have ahead," she continued. "It will be my most incredible journey yet of self love, brand building and goal conquering!! And I know what some of you all are thinking…. baby 2 as well?!?! 👶🏻🤰🏻Well we will just have to see! lol Think that may be years to come! Definitely more shoots like this to express my inner sex goddess 😈"

She concluded her message by thanking her fans for their support. She shared, "Love you all!! Love you Bella Army! Thank you for making me one of the luckiest girls in the world!!! 🍷🥳🙏🏼✨🤍🥰🥂"

Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, also commemorated her birthday on social media Monday.

"Well hello 39!!!! 💛 Thank you everyone for all the beautiful birthday wishes ✨," she shared. "Just got done meditating and snapped this selfie to reflect on my thirty nine year journey. 🫶🏽 what a magical one it's been!!!"

"Feel extremely blessed to wake up to my darling husband and precious children singing Happy Birthday to me, to my friends and family that constantly make me feel loved, my Bella Army that has evolved with me the last 16 years and to myself for always believing I'm capable," she continued. "Life is going fast and I'm a wild dreamer, all the chapters in my life thus far have been so amazing!! I cherish everything I've been able to do!! Now here's to the next chapter, wine and good times 🥂"

Nikki and Chigvintsev met in 2017 while partnered together on season 25 of DWTS. At the time, she was engaged to John Cena, but the pair called off their engagement and canceled their wedding in 2018.

In March 2019, Nikki and Chigvintsev confirmed their romance on Instagram and got engaged during a romantic trip to France that November.

The pair welcomed son Matteo Artemovich on July 31, 2020 — less than 24 hours before Brie, welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan — and tied the knot in August.

As for Brie, she and Bryan have been married since 2014. In addition to Buddy, they also share daughter Birdie, 5.