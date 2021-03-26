Arrow's Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers Finalize Divorce More Than a Year After Filing

Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers have finalized their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the exes have reached a final settlement in their divorce and were restored to the status of single persons on Monday, March 22 — more than one year after the Arrow actress, 34, first filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The documents show that both Cassidy and Rodgers have waived their rights to spousal support.

Cassidy, the daughter of Partridge Family star David Cassidy, filed on Jan. 8, 2020, one day after the official date of separation that is listed in the new documents. The documents also show that Cassidy and Rodgers entered into a post-nuptial agreement in December 2019, just one month before she filed for divorce.

Matthew Rodgers and Katie Cassidy Image zoom Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cassidy listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, which came 13 months after the pair's intimate wedding celebration in Sunset Key, Florida, in December 2018.

"I can't help falling in love with you… YES! It's official!" Cassidy wrote on Instagram after their ceremony. "I love you my husband."

The documents, however, show that the couple actually were married in December 2017, a month after Cassidy's father died of organ failure at age 67.

Cassidy made headlines recently after announcing on social media that she is auctioning off a series of nude photos of herself on a non-fungible token, or NFT, marketplace, with a starting price of $18,000 per image.

She told PageSix last week that her divorce, along with the end of Arrow last year, partially inspired the photo collection.