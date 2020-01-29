Warning: Spoilers for the Arrow series finale follow.

After 170 episodes, eight action-packed crossover events and one emotional finale, Arrow has come to an end.

The CW superhero series that starred Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow — and also launched the successful Arrowverse spinoffs The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lighting and Batwoman — finally came to an end on Tuesday night.

While Oliver sacrificed his life several episodes ago to save the Multiverse, he ultimately received a happy ending in the series finale as he was reunited with his wife Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) in the afterlife in the final scene.

“Hi, glad you could finally make it,” Oliver said to Felicity, who traveled there with help from The Monitor in 2040.

The episode also revealed that thanks to Oliver’s sacrifice, many characters who died during the series were resurrected, including his mother Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) Detective Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) and Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell).

Image zoom Felicity and Oliver Dean Buscher/The CW

And Oliver and Felicity weren’t the only couple to get their happy ending.

After an up-and-down relationship, Thea Queen (Willa Holland) and Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) made things official when the latter decided to propose while the two were in action on a rescue mission together.

“I got my whole life back and I realized I wanted you in it. Forever and always,” Roy said to Thea, and she accepted his proposal later in the episode.

In addition, Oliver and Felicity’s daughter from the future, Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), time-traveled to the present to attend her father’s funeral. But as she arrived, she learned that her half-brother William Clayton, Oliver’s son with his ex Samatha Clayton, was kidnapped.

With help from the rest of Team Arrow — including Thea, Roy, John Diggle (David Ramsey), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), Curtis Holt, (Echo Kellum), Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson), Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) — Mia rescued her brother, and decided to spare his captor, who was a former foe of Oliver’s.

Image zoom Thea Queen (Willa Holland) and Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) Colin Bentley/The CW

At Oliver’s funeral, Mia finally met her mother Felicity for the first time. The pair shared an emotional moment together, with Felicity telling her daughter, “I can tell you’re a lot like him.”

“I can only hope,” Mia said.

With all of the heroes gathered at the funeral, including Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), Diggle delivered a heartfelt speech in honor of Oliver, referring to him as his “brother.”

“The Oliver that I met eight years ago is not the one we say goodbye to today,” Diggle said. “Oliver always told me in order to save his city he had to become someone else, something else. I always thought that mean becoming the green arrow but today I realize that meant becoming a better man.”

“He took all of us with him on that journey,” he added. “He brought heroes into the world, he inspired heroes, he inspired all of us here. I was his brother. And Oliver Queen was mine.”

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

In the episode’s closing montage, Diggle was preparing to leave Starling City for Metropolis — the home of Clark Kent (aka Superman) — when a meteor fell from the sky. When he investigated, Diggle opened box emulating a bright green light: albeit confirming that Diggle is in fact Green Lantern from the comics, as fans have suspected since the beginning of the series.

“Oliver may be gone, but his mission endures,” Diggle’s closing monologue added. “That mission lives on, Oliver lives on in the people he inspired.”

Image zoom Stephen Amell Robert Falconer/The CW

Amell, 38, announced that 8th season would be Arrow‘s last during an emotional Facebook Live stream in March. The Canadian actor, who has been playing the titular role since 2012, said that being away from his Los Angeles-based family played a major factor in his difficult decision.

However, Amell was optimistic the show’s legacy would “live on,” noting the other superhero-related series that Arrow has generated, including The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

“Something tells me even when I’m done I won’t be gone,” he added. “If you’ve watched the Arrowverse, you understand. I think it’s been a good run. It’s no Supernatural but it’s been a good run.”