Arrow Cast and Crew Bid Emotional Farewell on Final Day of Filming: 'One Incredible Journey'

That’s a wrap!

Arrow completed filming its series finale on Wednesday — and the cast and crew are bidding the hit superhero drama farewell.

Former showrunner Marc Guggenheim and current showrunner Beth Schwartz tweeted out a heartfelt goodbye to announce the last day of filming.

“It’s hard to believe that today is here: the final day of production on Arrow. We are so incredibly grateful to each and every one of you for helping us bring this show to life,” they said in a joint statement. “What this show accomplished is no small feat. Eight seasons. One hundred and seventy episodes. A multiverse of TV shows. The biggest crossovers in television history. One incredible journey from beginning to end. All thanks to you and the countless others that have been a part of this show. So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a part of Arrow‘s final story. It has been an honor.”

Guggenheim also shared the final words of the episode.

“Last two words of dialogue: ‘To you,’ ” he wrote.

Star Stephen Amell, who portrayed Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on the long-running CW series, kicked off the tributes by sharing a photo of himself wearing his iconic suit on his last day on set.

“Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit,” Amell tweeted.

The emotional final day also prompted social media tributes from a handful of the stars of the show, including Colton Haynes, David Ramsey and Juliana Harkavy.

Haynes shared a series of photos from the show while thanking his costars for their time spent together.

“Today is the last day on Arrow. The last day I will get to go to work with these beautiful humans on a show that gave me so much. These ppl were with me through all the good & sad times & helped me through more than I can ever repay them for,” he wrote. “Thank you @gberlanti for bringing me on this wonderful journey & to all the incredible writers, producers, cast, crew, & FANS for being so incredible all these yrs.”

“During my last week on Arrow, a lot of things fill my mind… but mostly family…” wrote Ramsey.

Today is the last day of filming for #Arrow. I still remember what I was wearing for my audition, what the room was like, my mind being blown that I was cast, my first flight to Vancouver, walking into my first hotel room, the first fitting… — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) November 13, 2019

Amell announced that 8th season would be Arrow‘s last during an emotional Facebook Live stream in March. The Canadian actor, who has been playing the titular role since 2012, said that being away from his Los Angeles-based family played a major factor in his difficult decision.

“A large part of this decision is because I’m now a father and a husband and a lot of my life and interests don’t really reside in Vancouver anymore and thinking that’s the best thing for me personally and professionally,” Amell, 37, explained as he fought back tears.

“I approached Greg Berlanti and said that I thought both personally and professionally that at the end of my commitment this coming season, it would be the best for me to move on,” he continued. ““I’ve always been a fan of television shows that not only don’t overstay their welcome but end in a manner that really packs a punch. It had always been my hope that we would know when we were going to finish this journey and not limp to the finish line, so to speak.”

Amell was optimistic that the show’s legacy would “live on,” noting the other superhero-related series that Arrow has generated, including The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl

“Something tells me even when I’m done I won’t be gone,” he added. “If you’ve watched the Arrowverse, you understand. I think it’s been a good run. It’s no Supernatural but it’s been a good run.”

