Suspect Arrested in the Brutal Home Invasion Attack on Former RHONJ Star Dina Manzo and Her Husband

Nearly two years after former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her millionaire husband David Cantin were beaten and bound during a home invasion at their New Jersey townhouse, an arrest has been made.

On Friday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced in a press release that James Mainello had been taken into custody at his home for his alleged connection with the 2017 home invasion.

Mainello, 51, is one of two men who police suspect brutally attacked the couple, before tying them up and making off with personal belongings, such as cash and jewelry.

The Bayonne, N.J. native is now being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township and faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree criminal restraint.

He is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court next week, with an additional detention hearing also expected in order to “determine whether he will be released or detained pending trial,” the press release states.

If convicted, Mainello faces prison time, ranging anywhere from 18 months to 20 years — though the specific times vary depending on each degree of crime or offense.

It is not clear at this time if Mainello has retained legal representation to comment in his behalf.

Following the news, the couple’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, issued a statement to PEOPLE, commending New Jersey’s law enforcement officers for their work on the case.

“We are so grateful to the New Jersey law enforcement authorities, whose diligent investigation over the last two years culminated in today’s arrest,” Brettler said on Manzo and Cantin’s behalf. “Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for our well-being. We’ve had such a great support system.”

On May 13, 2017, Manzo, 47, and Cantin, 39, returned home just before 11 p.m. to the townhouse they share in Holmdel and found two assailants inside, who rushed at them as they opened the door, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

One of the assailants hit Cantin several times with a baseball bat, while the other punched Manzo “multiple times,” according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

After tying up the couple with zip-ties and stealing their belongings, the thieves left. Cantin was then able to free himself and call police, the release states. Holmdel police and detectives with the prosecutor’s office arrived on the scene.

The two were taken to a local hospital, where they were both treated for their injuries. Cantin suffered “significant” injuries to his face, including a broken nose, while Manzo suffered facial injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office.

They were released shortly after being treated, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In the wake of the incident, Brettler told PEOPLE at the time that Manzo and Cantin were still startled from the invasion. “Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery,” he said.

The couple, who started dating in 2015, had attended a First Communion party for fellow former RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Audriana, now 10, earlier that night.