Arnold Schwarzenegger Stars in 'FUBAR', His First Scripted Live-Action TV Show — See the Teaser

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back!

The Terminator star, 75, is a man on a mission in FUBAR, his new action-comedy series debuting this spring on Netflix.

In a first-look teaser, the actor renews his funny-man chops — and shows off his famous muscles — while playing a CIA operative whose family gets in the way of his duties.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies," Schwarzenegger said in a statement about his first scripted live-action role on television.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in FUBAR. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

He added, "Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

In the trailer, Schwarzenegger plays a cigar-chomping, motorcycle-riding agent named Luke whose exploits prove equal parts thrilling and silly.

"I'm back, baby," he says while chasing baddies — a nod to his famous Terminator line.

Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro stars as Luke's daughter, Emma, who is also a CIA operative — and therein lie the complications.

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger in FUBAR. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

As a logline reveals, "they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all."

"Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor," according to the synopsis.

Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio also star in the eight-episode series from creator, producer and showrunner Nick Santora.

FUBAR premieres May 25 on Netflix.