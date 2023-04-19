Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Out of Retirement — and in His Daughter's Way — as a Competing CIA Agent in 'FUBAR'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting called back into action!

In the upcoming action-comedy series FUBAR, Schwarzenegger plays Luke, a father who has his sights set on retiring from the CIA until he's recruited for one final mission to extract a top CIA agent. With the operation underway, he is surprised to learn that he was sent to get his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro).

The pair quickly — and hilariously — realize "their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all," according to an official synopsis from the streamer.

​​In the trailer for FUBAR, Luke declares he's "done" with being CIA agent before riding off on his motorcycle.

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

"You are officially retired," a coworker says before another asks, "How are you gonna spend your golden years?"

Luke's main goal in retirement appears to be spending more time with his family. Despite being divorced, he shares, "Now, since I'm retired, I'm gonna win my wife back."

However, his retirement is short-lived when he is asked to save an operative, who goes by the codename Panda, they tell him, "You zip in, extract Panda, grab the WMD [weapon of mass destruction], zip on out."

The mission doesn't go to plan when he learns that Panda is, in fact, his daughter. He says, "Holy s---, my daughter's in the CIA?"

"What the f---?" she blurts out, at which he barks, "Language!"

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Once she realizes that her dad is here to stay, Emma won't let him distract her, she explains, "I know where the WMDs are stored, so follow me or get out of my way."

However, he still treats her "like a child" especially when finds out she has "alcohol, cigarettes and a garnish lipstick."

She quickly corrects him, saying, "That's not lipstick" before he realizes it's a discreetly shaped sex toy.

Luke steps in to protect his daughter when the pair are under attack and fight off their assailants after she was hit on her "violin arm."

While the father-daugher are at odds for most of the trailer, it concludes with Emma sharing everything has learned from her dad. She says, "I've learned a ton from working with my dad, how he leads the team, how he keeps his cool, how to slit a man's throat vertically so he bleeds out faster."

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

The project marks Schwarzenegger's first-ever live-action scripted television role.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies," Schwarzenegger said in a previous statement. "Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio also star in the eight-episode series from creator, producer and showrunner Nick Santora.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

FUBAR premieres May 25 on Netflix.