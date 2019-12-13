Ariel Winter appears to have a new special man in her life.

The Modern Family actress was spotted getting cozy with Dumplin’ star Luke Benward on Wednesday.

In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, Benward, 24, was captured standing beside Winter, 21, with his arm around her waist as they waited outside of Delilah in West Hollywood.

For their night out together, Winter wore a long, black sweater, which she accessorized with a small red purse. As for Benward, who has also appeared on TV series Good Luck Charlie, Ravenswood and Still the King, he wore a button-up plaid shirt with cream-colored pants.

Nearly one week prior, the pair posed together on the red carpet at the Lancôme x Vogue L’Absolu Ruby Holiday Event at Raspoutine on Dec. 5 in West Hollywood.

The outing comes a few months after Us Weekly reported in October that Winter and Levi Meaden had split after almost three years together. The former couple began dating in November 2016 and lived together over the course of their relationship.

Although Winter and Meaden, 32, have since parted ways, the actress was able to share some exciting news with her fans also in October, when she guest-starred on her “favorite show ever,” Law & Order: SVU.

“Tomorrow 10/3 at 10pm PDT I’m honored to be a guest star on my favorite show ever @nbcsvu ❤️ there’s a limit to how much I can write here so check out my Instagram post to see me 😍about this incredible experience #LawAndOrderSVU,” she tweeted.

The actress accompanied the tweet with four behind-the-scenes shots, including a smiling selfie with costar Mariska Hargitay, who plays NYPD Captain Olivia Benson in the long-running NBC drama.

She also used Instagram to post more photos of herself with Hargitay, 55, writing in the caption, “Mariska worked with me not only as an actress but as a person, and I feel I have grown immensely from the experience. The amount of care and interest she showed in me as a person was amazing.”

Winter continued, “She was truly interested in my life story and always made me feel heard. She was honest and gave me some of the most accurate advice I’ve ever been given.”

Next year, Winter will be saying goodbye to Modern Family — on which she has starred as Alex Dunphy since 2009 — when the series wraps its 11th and final season.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.