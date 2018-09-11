Ariel Winter, a Licensed Gun Owner, Slams David Henrie for Allegedly Bringing Loaded Gun to LAX

Ariel Winter is condemning David Henrie after the actor was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded gun at LAX on Monday.

“So…you didn’t notice the *loaded* gun in your bag when you were packing for the airport?????” the Modern Family actress tweeted. “In other words…why was your gun not stored safely in a place where you knew where it was and why in the f— was it loaded??”

Henrie, 29, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. and charged with possession of a loaded handgun at the airport’s Terminal 2, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Airport Police confirmed to PEOPLE. He was booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail and was released at 3:02 p.m. on a $10,000 bail.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star, who will appear in court on Oct. 1, apologized for the incident on Twitter, writing: “I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport.”

“I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country. More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”

The statement did not specify whether the gun was loaded.

Winter, 20, tweeted that she was “glad” Henrie apologized but argued there is “a bigger issue.”

“If he wasn’t a celebrity would he just be able to say sorry and walk away after bringing a loaded firearm in his bag to the airport?” she said.

“I am a licensed gun owner. I would never, ever accidentally bring my firearm anywhere,” she continued. “I lock them up legally and know where they are at all times. That could be a deadly mistake.”

Winter also fired back at someone who called her out for criticizing Henrie. “So you don’t like people criticizing the way you dress, but when it someone else doing wrong it is ok to jump on them,” wrote the Twitter user.

“I didn’t know my clothing could physically harm anyone. So sorry,” Winter responded alongside an eye-roll emoji.

Henrie has not publicly responded to Winter’s tweets.

His arrest comes just days after he announced that he and his wife, former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill Henrie, are expecting their first child, a baby girl.