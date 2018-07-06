Ariel Winter 'Has Taken a Break from Twitter,' Says Rep: 'She Needs a Moment to Breathe'  

Ariel Winter has seemingly had enough of Twitter — but her Instagram followers haven’t seen the last of her yet.

“Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences. She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgement,” the Modern Family star’s rep told PEOPLE.

Earlier this week, Winter reportedly went on a rant about how invasive the paparazzi can be.

“If a paparazzi attempts to take another f—— picture in front of my house one more time I swear to god I will find ANY SORT of legal action,” she reportedly wrote on the social media platform on Tuesday afternoon, according to Yahoo.

Continuing, she reportedly wrote: “Sad when you literally enjoy your job but hate every part of the fame aspect. Also sad when you desperately want to move somewhere remote so you can just live a normal life in peace. I can’t speak for anyone else, but I hate being followed and I hate my s*** out in the news.”

The actress then said goodbye, adding a hand waving emoji.

Earlier this week, the actress previously wrote on her Instagram Stories that she was “in the process of deleting all social media,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

However, although her Twitter account has been deleted, Winter’s Instagram remains active.

Most recently, the actress shared images from her Fourth of July celebrations — including one image of her boyfriend Levi Meaden playfully cupping her butt.

“HAPPY 4TH OF JULY FROM MY SQUAD! 💕💕💕💕,” she captioned the photos.

The actress previously spoke out against the paparazzi in 2017.

“Something I wish people would realize…I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap’d everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around everyday,” she wrote in a lengthy “rant” posted on Instagram.

“I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event, or EVEN BETTER, when I have work out/coming out!” she added.

After commenters began making inappropriate comments on a makeup-free photo of herself posted on Instagram last month, Winter’s onscreen sister Sarah Hyland also came to her defense.

“To all the pervs commenting on this post?” wrote Hyland, 29. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!”

Winter also clapped back after a commenter wrote, “when you were perfect.”

“This got taken of me two days ago,” she replied.