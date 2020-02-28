Modern Family's Ariel Winter and Boyfriend Luke Benward Step Out for Date Night

The couple were first linked in December

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward‘s relationship is going strong.

The couple stepped out for a date night to attend a screening screening of Forest Whitaker’s new film Burden at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Modern Family actress, 22, wore a dark green, satin dress for the night out, while the Dumplin’ star, 24, kept his look simple in a pair of jeans and black sweater.

The two beamed as they cuddled up and posed for photos together. Winter also showed off her new strawberry-blonde hair, which she dyed after wrapping the series finale of Modern Family.

Winter and Benward haven’t been shy about sharing their love since going public as a couple in December.

Last month, Benward celebrated Winter’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy birthday bunny!!” he captioned one photo of the coupleon his Instagram Story. In a second post, Benward added, “You’re a dream,” with a blushing face and heart emojis.

The pair first posed together on the red carpet at the Lancôme x Vogue L’Absolu Ruby Holiday Event at Raspoutine on Dec. 5, 2019, in West Hollywood.

Later that month, the couple were snapped sharing a sweet moment while waiting outside of Delilah in West Hollywood in December. Benward was standing beside Winter with his arm wrapped around her waist while flashing a smile.

Winter and Benward’s outing came just a few months after Winter and ex-friend Levi Meaden split after almost three years of dating. The former couple began their romance in November 2016 and lived together over the course of their relationship.

