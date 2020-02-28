Modern Family's Ariel Winter and Boyfriend Luke Benward Step Out for Date Night

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward‘s relationship is going strong.

The couple stepped out for a date night to attend a screening screening of Forest Whitaker’s new film Burden at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Modern Family actress, 22, wore a dark green, satin dress for the night out, while the Dumplin’ star, 24, kept his look simple in a pair of jeans and black sweater.

The two beamed as they cuddled up and posed for photos together. Winter also showed off her new strawberry-blonde hair, which she dyed after wrapping the series finale of Modern Family.

Winter and Benward haven’t been shy about sharing their love since going public as a couple in December.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty

RELATED: Luke Benward Celebrates Girlfriend Ariel Winter’s 22nd Birthday: ‘You’re a Dream’

Last month, Benward celebrated Winter’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy birthday bunny!!” he captioned one photo of the coupleon his Instagram Story. In a second post, Benward added, “You’re a dream,” with a blushing face and heart emojis.

The pair first posed together on the red carpet at the Lancôme x Vogue L’Absolu Ruby Holiday Event at Raspoutine on Dec. 5, 2019, in West Hollywood.

RELATED: Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Spotted Getting Cozy with Dumplin’ Star Luke Benward

Later that month, the couple were snapped sharing a sweet moment while waiting outside of Delilah in West Hollywood in December. Benward was standing beside Winter with his arm wrapped around her waist while flashing a smile.

Winter and Benward’s outing came just a few months after Winter and ex-friend Levi Meaden split after almost three years of dating. The former couple began their romance in November 2016 and lived together over the course of their relationship.