Bachelor Nation's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19: 'It's Been Rough'

The former Bachelor said "it's not been easy" living apart from wife Lauren Burnham and daughter Alessi Ren since the diagnosis

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, the former Bachelor, 39, shared in a video on Instagram Stories that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 "nine days ago," saying that the experience has been "rough" for both him and wife Lauren Burnham.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Many of you have been wondering why we haven't done Bachelor Brunch, why we've been so absent on social media and why I'm sitting like 25 feet away from the girls. It's 'cause I actually tested positive for COVID," Luyendyk Jr. begins. "Tomorrow, I get to go in and see if I'm clear."

"It's been rough. I gotta say, it's not been easy being separated," he continues.

Image zoom Credit: Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

According to Luyendyk Jr., he's been isolating "on the other side of the house" away from Burnham, 29, and their 1-year-old daughter, Alessi Ren.

"Lauren has been really sweet," he tells fans. "She's keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it."

The former race car driver went on to post a video of Burnham and their daughter sitting on the other side of a long patio table, captioning the clip, "Thanksgiving 2020 has been different."

Image zoom

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Meanwhile, Burnham wrote on her Instagram that she's "thankful for family."

"@ariejr would be in this pic too, but he has covid so kisses & pics through windows only for now," she captioned a selfie with her daughter. "lol hope you guys are having a great thanksgiving! xo."

On Friday, Luyendyk Jr. gave an update while waiting in line for a COVID-19 test, describing the long queue as "insane."

"Still waiting... rapid tests are really hard to come by here (everyone is out of them) Had to go to an independent lab which charges $125," he wrote alongside a selfie, which showed Luyendyk wearing a blue medical as he stood outside. "They do 300 tests a day and run through them before lunch."

Luyendyk Jr. did not share the results of his latest test at the time of publication.

Image zoom Credit: Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

This year has been a difficult one for the couple, who announced in May that Burnham has suffered a miscarriage after learning they were expecting their second child.

"It has been a tough time for us. It's been a tough time for everybody ... in the world, obviously," Burnham said in a YouTube video published in June. "There's been a lot happening."

In July, Burnham revealed that she had received a diamond ring from her husband as a symbol of strength through dark times.

"This eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times," she wrote in Instagram post, adding, "If you’ve been here for the last couple of months you’ll know that we recently had a period of that."