Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Share Their Save the Date Card

Arie Luyendyk Jr. can’t wait to marry Lauren Burnham!

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old shared his and Burnham’s save the date card for their upcoming wedding.

“Sending these out this week! January can’t come soon enough,” Luyendyk captioned the Instagram of the invitation, which shows the former Bachelor sweetly gazing into Burnham’s eyes with a view of a beautiful meadow in the background.

The save the date also showed Luyendyk and Burnham’s wedding date — January 12, 2019 in Maui, HI.

The couple’s nuptials will be held at the historic Haiku Mill which features lush tropical gardens and ruins of the 150-year-old sugar cane mill.

Luyendyk then shared the save the date to his Instagram story and thanked online marketplace Minted for the design.

The lovebirds recently told The View their wedding won’t be televised. “It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests.”

Last month, Luyendyk and Burnham, 25, celebrated their love at a wedding shower at Burnham’s Virginia Beach home.

Burnham shared several moments from the joyous occasion on her Instagram story. In one shot, Burnham showed off a beautifully decorated table adorned with floral centerpieces.

In another, Burnham shared a plate full of adorable ring-shaped cookies with “Arie & Lauren” written on them. Burnham also posed with her friends writing, “We’re getting mau’d.”

Luyendyk proposed to Burnham on the After the Final Rose special of The Bachelor back in March.

While their romance appears to be nothing short of a fairytale, it started off pretty rocky.

Luyendyk was originally engaged to Becca Kufrin, but called it off on the season 22 Bachelor finale after realizing he still had feelings for Burnham — his runner-up.

“I wanted to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago. Lauren Elizabeth Burnham, will you marry me?” Luyendyk said on the special before getting down on one knee.

Despite the backlash Luyendyk received for breaking things off with Kufrin on national television, he admits “It was all worth it.”

“This might not be what people feel is the perfect love story,” Luyendyk previously told PEOPLE. “But it’s our love story.”