The former Bachelor said getting down on one knee again is something he had been "planning for a long time"

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Re-Proposes to Wife Lauren in Hawaii — See Her 'Crazy Big' New Ring

Arie Luyendyk Jr. recently surprised wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk with a second proposal — and a brand new engagement ring.

Lauren, 29, shared the news on Instagram Sunday with a carousel of photos from the romantic occasion, almost two years after the couple wed in Hawaii in January 2019.

"We're ENGAGED! Again," she captioned her post. "This time, just for us."

The former Bachelor, 40, documented the re-proposal in a YouTube video, saying it was something he had been "planning for a long time."

"The ring I gave her on The Bachelor was obviously paid for by The Bachelor — I don't know if you guys know that, but that's how it works," he said. "I never really felt like it was something that I chose for her, so I got her another ring."

"I'm re-proposing today," he continued. "[I'm] a little nervous. I have something planned."

The video goes on to chronicle the couple's drive to Haiku Mill on Maui's north shore, where they got married, as well as to the Nakalele Blowhole, where they shot their engagement photos. Arie opted not to film the moment he got down on one knee again in order to "keep some stuff" private, but the video does contain a few stills of the moment.

The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. re-proposed to Lauren with new ring Credit: Lauren and Arie/Youtube

Lauren also shows off her massive new engagement ring, joking that she doesn't "know what to do with it" because it's "crazy big."

"You did so good, babe. You're so sweet," she says, to which Arie adds, "I love you, you deserve it."

Arie and Lauren met on his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018. Though Lauren was initially the runner-up to Becca Kufrin, Arie ended up breaking off his engagement to Kufrin to pursue his feelings for Lauren. They got engaged during the After the Final Rose special in March 2018.

Today, the couple shares 2-year-old daughter Alessi and 3-month-old twins Senna James and Lux Jacob.