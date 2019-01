They’re married! Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Lauren Burnham, 27, exchanged vows in Hawaii on Jan. 12, 2019, 10 months after getting engaged on The Bachelor‘s After the Final Rose special following the controversial finale, when he proposed to final pick Becca Kufrin.

“Love is not always perfect,” the former race-car driver told PEOPLE in March. “Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”

The couple is expecting their first child — a girl! — in June.