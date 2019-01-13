Inside Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's 'Amazing' Wedding: 'Both of Them Got Choked Up'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham had an “amazing” wedding filled with sweet family moments, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Bachelor and his bride got married at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday. Luyendyk, 37, and Burnham, 27, exchanged vows 10 months after getting engaged on The Bachelor‘s After the Final Rose special following the controversial finale, when he proposed to final pick Becca Kufrin. Now, the new spouses are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

“It was an amazing day. Arie and Lauren wrote their own vows and both of them got choked up,” a source tells PEOPLE of the celebration, which was first reported by Us Weekly.

Among the highlights: Burnham’s grandparents served as the flower girl and ring bearer!

“The biggest laughs during the ceremony were for the flower girl and ring bearer,” says the insider. “Her grandmother was throwing the flowers first down the aisle, but then onto the guests. She was so cute and really connected with everyone.”

Bachelor producer Megan Firestone, one of the wedding guests, posted an Instagram photo of the bride and groom kissing, revealing her stunning sleeveless gown and his black suit.

“These two are married!! To witness this was an honor,” wrote Firestone. “Congrats @ariejr& @laureneburnham. Beautiful wedding. Beautiful couple. Beautiful family to be!! Tonight was special in so many ways. I love you both and newbie on the way! #Laurie#haikumill.”

“Here’s to love and the Luyendyks! 🖤 Last night was so magical!” wrote another wedding guest.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe were also in attendance. Giudici Lowe posted photos on Instagram, writing, “CHEERS TO LOVE ❤️ Congratulations to Lauren and Arie (and Baby Girl Luyendyk) on making it official tonight! So honored to have witnessed it and to have celebrated you ❤️ (Also, have you seen this stunning of a bride before?!? 🔥🔥🔥).”

“A Bachelor producer spoke and had some really great behind-the-scenes funny stories to share from Arie’s season,” the insider says.

Lauren’s dad, Dave Burnham, and Arie’s dad, two-time Indy 500 champion Arie Luyendyk Sr. were among the speakers, according to the source. (The moms both spoke at the rehearsal dinner on Friday night.)

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

“The two sets of parents spent a lot of time interacting and genuinely seemed to be enjoying getting to know each other better,” the insider added.

“Love is not always perfect,” Luyendyk told PEOPLE in March. “Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”