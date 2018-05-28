Will The Bachelor's Arie and Lauren Watch His Ex Becca's Season of The Bachelorette?

The premiere of Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette is just hours away — so will Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham be tuning in?

“Yeah, I think we will,” Burnham, 26, tells PEOPLE. “I’m actually pretty curious to see what her guys are like!”

Of course, earlier this year, the trio found themselves at the epicenter of the most recent (and most controversial) season of The Bachelor. Less than two months after proposing to Kufrin, 28, Luyendyk Jr., 36, realized he was still in love with his runner-up, Burnham. He ultimately decided to break things off with Kufrin to pursue a relationship with Burnham — and proposed to her on live television during the two-hour After the Final Rose special on March 6.

Since then, they’ve all moved on. Kufrin is engaged once again, this time to one of her Bachelorette contestants, and Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham recently announced that they’re set to tie the knot early next year.

“We wish her the best of luck,” Luyendyk Jr. tells PEOPLE of his ex-fiancée. “We’re really excited to see how her journey unfolds. I know that we’re announcing our wedding really close to her premiere, but I think we wanted to do it now because we didn’t want to have our announcement happen during her season, out of respect for her. I know that she’s happily engaged and we’re really happy for her.”

And the feeling is mutual: During a press conference call to promote her season this week, Kufrin told reporters she truly does “wish them nothing but happiness.”

As for Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham? They’re doing better than ever as they dive into planning their Hawaiian nuptials, which will be held at Haiku Mill in Maui on Jan. 12, 2019. The pair actually stumbled across the venue while Burnham was making the big move to her fiancé’s hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We were driving across the country, and during the drive we were looking up different venues online,” says Luyendyk Jr. “This one just kept jumping out at us. It was something that both of us really thought was so beautiful. And it’s not your typical Hawaii wedding — if you look at the venue, it’s very old-world and looks very European with sort of a tropical twist. It’s exactly what we pictured as an ideal wedding venue. We kept thinking about different options and Haiku Mill just kept coming up, so we got a date there and we’re really excited.”

Now that the venue is booked, Burnham says she’s looking forward to the next steps — starting with dress-shopping, which she got to do at Kleinfeld’s in New York City on Thursday.

“When we got engaged, I was like: ‘I want to run away just you and me and get married. I don’t care about the planning, I don’t care about any of that stuff,’ ” she says. “So for me, this is a whole new experience and it’s been a lot of fun so far. Now that I know the venue, I kind of know what look that I want to go for, but I think that could change when I start trying on dresses. So who knows!”

One thing that’s for sure? The wedding won’t be televised.

“It was on the table, but I think that we would just rather have it be a private wedding,” says Luyendyk Jr. “We’ve been through a lot this year, and we’d rather have it be private between our friends and family. And the venue is pretty small, it only holds 100 people, so that’s something that we feel could be great — to have an intimate wedding.”

And we can definitely expect some of Burnham’s fellow Bachelor contestants from Luyendyk Jr.’s season to be invited.

“It’s strange for people who haven’t been in that situation to really grasp it, but for me it’s not awkward unless they were at the very end,” she says. “I don’t think it’s awkward really, at all.”

Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.