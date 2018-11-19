Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Pregnant Lauren Burnham Celebrate Joint Bachelor/Bachelorette Party in Vegas

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham took their romance on the road.

A day after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple is expecting a baby, the Bachelor stars drove to Las Vegas last Thursday for a joint bachelor and bachelorette weekend.

Lauren Burnham/Instagram

Luyendyk and Burnham, along with the pals they brought along, stayed at the glamorous Venetian Las Vegas, where they rode in a gondola along the replica canal that runs through the resort.

The pack had no shortage of good food during the vacation: Members of the group had a dinner at Buddy V’s (where they caught up with Cake Boss‘ Buddy and Lisa Valastro), a lunch at Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer, a dinner at Chica, a lunch at Lagasse’s Stadium in the Palazzo and a dinner at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar.

The couple also enjoyed Sin City’s nightlife. On Friday, Luyendyk took his friends to TAO, where they dined on sushi rolls that spelled out the groom-to-be’s name. On Saturday, Burnham and her friends went to TAO, an Luyendyk and the others eventually joined them.

Lauren Burnham's Instagram Lauren Burnham/Instagram

In May, the couple announced on The View that they had decided on a Jan. 12, 2019, wedding in Maui, Hawaii.

“We’re just really happy with each other, and we vibe well together,” Burnham said on the show. “We’re best friends, so we’re just ready for that next step.”

In June, the reality television personalities bought a house together in Phoenix, Arizona. In August, Burnham toasted to her nuptials at her bridal shower, and in September, the whirlwind romance continued as Luyendyk shared a peek at his and Burnham’s save-the-date card.

On his season of The Bachelor, Luyendyk popped the question to Becca Kufrin before realizing that runner-up Burnham was the one for him. After calling it quits with Kufrin, he proposed to Burnham on the After the Final Rose special in March.

“I’ve made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you,” he told Burnham during the proposal. “I can’t imagine a life without you. … I truly believe you are my soulmate. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. The good, and the bad. I love you so much.”

On Instagram earlier this month, Luyendyk gushed about becoming a parent.

“Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you’re going to be a dad! We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we’re so freakin’ happy!” he said.

“Our greatest adventure begins June 2019!” Burnham added.