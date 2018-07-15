Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Cuddle Up in Sweet Engagement Photos: ‘One Step Closer’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham just celebrated another relationship milestone: sharing their engagement photos with the world!

With just six months to go before The Bachelor couple tie the knot in Hawaii, Luyendyk Jr., 36, and Burnham, 26, posted two photos from their romantic engagement photoshoot on Saturday.

“One step closer to the wedding 🙂 This is what life is all about, sharing these amazing moments with her,” Luyendyk Jr. wrote alongside a shot of the pair sharing a laugh while cuddling up together in an open field.

“Under 6 months until the big day!” the former Bachelor star enthusiastically added.

Burnham also shared a photo taken from the same shoot of her husband-to-be giving her a tender kiss on the forehead.

“It’s now just under six months till I marry this sweet man. He’s been the biggest blessing in my life every single day,” she wrote alongside the image, in which she also showed off her 3.5 carat diamond sparkler.

#truelovewins,” she added.

RELATED: It’s Official! The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham to Wed in Hawaii Next Year

Just three weeks earlier, the couple also celebrated another relationship milestone: buying their first home together!

“Officially new home owners!🏡,” Luyendyk Jr., 36, captioned a smiling shot in which his bride-to-be holds up their keys. “Annnnnd I have blue pants to match our door 💁🏼‍♂️😂.”

After embarking on a romantic Eurotrip, where the happy couple explored Barcelona and Iceland, Burnham headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, with her fiancé in March, taking a road trip from her place in Virginia with all of her belongings — and her dog.

They documented their house hunting journey in GQ last month, revealing Luyendyk Jr.’s condo was not working out, partly due to nosy neighbors.

“It’s not fun having pictures of you in your pajamas showing up on the internet,” Burnham told the outlet.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Janet Mayer/Splash News

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. — who proposed to the current Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin before changing his mind and pursuing a relationship with Burnham, who was his runner-up — recently announced that their wedding will take place early next year in Hawaii.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue,” said Burnham during an appearance on The View last month. “We’re getting married in Hawaii on Jan. 12 next year!”

“It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery,” added Luyendyk Jr. “It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr & Lauren Burnham Jana Cruder

RELATED: Will The Bachelor‘s Arie and Lauren Watch His Ex Becca’s Season of The Bachelorette?

Asked whether they felt like they were rushing things, Burnham said if they could “get married tomorrow we would.”

“We’re just really happy with each other and we vibe well together,” she added. “We’re best friends, so we’re just ready for that next step.”