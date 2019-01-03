Arie Luyendyk Jr. is making sure that Jef Holm is a man of his word.

One year ago, Holm took aim at Luyendyk Jr., 37, on Twitter during the former race car driver’s Jan. 1, 2018 premiere of The Bachelor, when he suggested that Luyendyk Jr. wouldn’t find long-lasting love with any of his 29 contestants.

“Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo…I’ll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison’s choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone,” Holm tweeted during the arrivals episode.

Now, with less than two weeks until his wedding with pregnant fiancée Lauren Burnham — who was the runner-up on his season 22 of the ABC series — Luyendyk Jr. is asking Holm to put his money where his mouth is.

“Pay up @jefholm… Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service,” Luyendyk Jr. tweeted Wednesday. “A——.”

Holm has yet to publicly respond to Luyendyk Jr.’s tweet.

Both Holm and Luyendyk Jr. made it to the final two on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012 — she ultimately chose Holm, though they broke off their engagement months later — and previously maintained a strong friendship up until five years ago.

Following Holm’s dig, groom-to-be Luyendyk Jr. admitted to Access Live‘s Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover that Holm was “throwing a lot of shade, but we haven’t talked in four years since Sean [Lowe’s] wedding.”

Asked why Holm is “so bitter” towards him, Luyendyk Jr. said, “I have no clue. That’s kind of a question for him more than me.”

“I have so much to concentrate on with this and I’m just trying to stay positive,” he added. “I’m just concentrating on me.”

This isn’t the first time that Holm has taken a jab at Luyendyk Jr. on social media. After ABC officially announced Luyendyk Jr. as the Bachelor in September 2017, Holm voiced his displeasure with the network’s decision via Twitter.

“Oh the stories I could tell…” he wrote, adding that he would “rather see a double bachelor” in response to a tweet from franchise creator Mike Fleiss claiming this was “by far the most positive reaction” they’ve ever had in announcing the show’s lead.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

In a follow-up tweet, Holm added that he “stopped being friends with [Luyendyk Jr.] years ago because he’s disgusting.” Holm didn’t clarify the reason for bad blood between the two, and Luyendyk Jr. hadn’t responded to any of Holm’s tweets.

“Jef and I, we were there in the end and we had … when he split with Emily, we had that common ground. I think we just … I don’t think he was the same person I thought he was when we were doing the show,” Luyendyk Jr. previously told PEOPLE about Holm. “Then outside of the show, we just hadn’t talked in years. So it’s kind of surprising that he would say something negative.”

Despite the negative comments from Holm, Luyendyk Jr. is looking forward to many positive milestone moments in 2019 — including his upcoming wedding and the couple’s baby on the way!

On Jan. 12, Luyendyk. Jr. and Burnham will get married in Hawaii. “It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery,” Luyendyk Jr. shared on The View in May. “It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Lauren Burnham/Instagram

And in June, the couple will be adding a little bundle of joy into their home!

While the pair knows the baby’s sex, they’re keeping it a secret for now.

At the end of December, Luyendyk Jr., shared a sweet photograph of Burnham getting an ultrasound. Responding to a fan who asked, “What is most exciting about being a dad?” the reality star wrote: “So many things but mostly doing this together with her.”

The former Bachelor star added, “I can’t wait to meet this little person that has already grabbed our hearts.”