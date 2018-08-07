Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says He Taped a 'Really Positive' Bachelorette Finale Scene with Becca Kufrin

It looks like Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. won’t be coming face-to-face on The Bachelorette, after all.

Despite the exes having previously confirmed that their sit-down would be a part of this season, Luyendyk Jr., 36, revealed on Monday that the footage ultimately won’t air.

“Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us. You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this…I thank and love her everyday because of that.”

“We wish Becca all the happiness in the world and can’t wait to see how tonight goes!” he concluded.

As fans recall, Luyendyk Jr. recently sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation when he proposed to Kufrin, 28 — only to later change his mind and dump her for his runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, during his season’s brutal three-hour finale. (Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham got engaged on After the Final Rose in March and are set to wed next year.)

In June, Kufrin revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her ex-fiancé would appear on her season.

“He does make an appearance on the show — we have a conversation,” she said. “I don’t want to give anything away, but I will say I did tell him to get out and he finally listened to me. Once and for all!”

She later told Entertainment Tonight that that “it wasn’t emotional, it was just two adults sitting down, wishing each other the best and talking through our experiences.”

“I knew that would probably be the last time we had a conversation,” she added. “And I wish him and Lauren the best.”

Kufrin previously opened up to PEOPLE about how she forgave Luyendyk Jr.

“In hindsight, I appreciate that Arie did it when he did,” she said. “And as weird as it sounds, I can only thank him, because it allowed me to go on this new journey to find the person who is a much better fit!”

The Bachelorette finale is airing from 8-10 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by the one-hour live After the Final Rose special.