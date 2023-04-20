Ariana Madix Unknowingly Joked About a 'Throuple' with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss amid Their Affair

In a previously unseen scene from Vanderpump Rules, Madix kidded about her cheating partner and Leviss as the trio enjoyed a steamy topless hot tub photo session during Scheana Shay's wedding weekend

By
Published on April 20, 2023 12:02 PM
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Bravo has unearthed a deleted scene from Vanderpump Rules that hits different now that fans know Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

The clip aired Wednesday night during the show's "Never Before Scene" recut of last week's episode centered on Scheana Shay's wedding.

Madix, Sandoval and Leviss were all snapping photos in a hot tub in the clip, with a topless Madix, 37, cracking a joke about feeling like part of a "throuple" with her then-boyfriend, 40, and coworker Leviss, 28.

"It looks like we're a throuple," she said. "It looks like we're in a throuple on a romantic vacay."

Months later, after news of Leviss and Sandoval's months-long affair, the comment takes on drastically different weight.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

Sandoval and Madix ended their nine-year relationship in early March, with confirmations of the secret relationship and multiple apologies following soon after.

In a statement posted to Sandoval's Instagram, the VPR star apologized to Madix for cheating. "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process," he wrote. "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Sandoval continued, "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix. getty (2)

Though Leviss and Sandoval's connection unfolded primarily off screen, this week's episode marked the first episode in which hints of the affair started to emerge and be clocked on camera by costars.

Specifically, Ally Lewber — who is the current girlfriend of Leviss's ex-fiancé James Kennedy — claimed she "saw Sandoval and Raquel dancing together at The Abbey" in West Hollywood on night.

"I thought it was kind of weird," she said. "It was like 1 a.m., and we were like, 'Where's Ariana?'"

There are still several episodes left to air this season before the explosive season finale and the "confrontational" season 10 reunion, where Leviss, Madix and Sandoval all came face to face for perhaps the first time amid the fallout of the Scandoval.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

