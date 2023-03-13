Ariana Madix Celebrates with Friends in Mexico a Week After Split from Tom Sandoval

Amid the cheating scandal involving her ex of nine years and their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss, Madix danced joyously during a friend's wedding weekend

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 01:24 PM

Ariana Madix is embracing the single life after her split from longtime partner Tom Sandoval.

In newly photos taken over the weekend, Madix was all smiles as she partied with friends amid a Mexico getaway. She was visiting the country to attend a friend's wedding — plans that had been made "long before" the painful breakup, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 40, ended their nine-year relationship after she discovered his months-long affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss. Breaking his silence on the matter, the TomTom co-owner said he deserved the "disappointment" fans expressed in the aftermath of the affair being exposed.

''Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix proves she's always the life of the party, as she dances with pure joy with Mexican locals during a wedding party trip in the city of Oaxaca on Saturday.
BACKGRID

Sandoval later issued an apology directed toward Madix, acknowledging that he had been "selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

"No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," he wrote. "I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Leviss, 28, also apologized for the affair. "I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she said in a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Addressing where things stand with Sandoval, Leviss told PEOPLE: "My feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship."

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones," she added. "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Though Madix hasn't publicly addressed the drama, a source told PEOPLE she "has not been alone at all since this happened."

"She's had a ton of support around her," the insider continued. "All of the girls in their friend group are taking turns visiting her around the clock at her house. Everyone's rallying around her."

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
Tom Schwartz Once Said Tom Sandoval 'Steamrolled' Him into Kissing Raquel Leviss: 'Guilty by Association'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix After Affair: 'I Was Selfish and Made Reckless Decisions'
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix 'Has Not Been Alone' Since Tom Sandoval Split: 'She's Had a Ton of Support'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Reveals Status of Tom Sandoval Relationship: 'I Care About Tom' but 'I Need Time to Heal'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Comments on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Doesn't Feel Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Have 'Properly Apologized': Source
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Affair: 'I Am Not a Victim'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpWdgX0LCW8/?hl=en. Kristen Doute/Instagram; Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval's Ex Kristen Doute in 'Conversation' with Ariana Madix to Hash Out' VPR' Drama on Camera
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpWdgX0LCW8/?hl=en. Kristen Doute/Instagram; Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Spends Time with Tom Sandoval's Ex Kristen Doute After Alleged Affair Scandal
Lala Kent and Ariana Madix
Lala Kent Says Ariana Madix Is 'Moving On' Following Tom Sandoval Split: 'I Never Liked That Guy'
Ariana Madix (L) and Katie Maloney attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge
Katie Maloney Says Ariana Madix Has Been 'Overwhelmed' by Support Following Tom Sandoval Split
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Gushed About Tom Sandoval Before Their Affair Was Exposed: 'He's So in Touch with Himself'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
How Ariana Madix Learned Tom Sandoval Was Cheating on Her with 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval Says He 'Deserves Your Anger and Disappointment' After Cheating Scandal: 'Sorry'
https://www.instagram.com/raquelleviss/?hl=en. Raquel Leviss/Instagram
Tom Sandoval Dressed Up as Raquel Leviss for Halloween amid Their Affair: See the Photos