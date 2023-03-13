Ariana Madix Celebrates with Friends in Mexico a Week After Split from Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is embracing the single life after her split from longtime partner Tom Sandoval.

In newly photos taken over the weekend, Madix was all smiles as she partied with friends amid a Mexico getaway. She was visiting the country to attend a friend's wedding — plans that had been made "long before" the painful breakup, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 40, ended their nine-year relationship after she discovered his months-long affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss. Breaking his silence on the matter, the TomTom co-owner said he deserved the "disappointment" fans expressed in the aftermath of the affair being exposed.

BACKGRID

Sandoval later issued an apology directed toward Madix, acknowledging that he had been "selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

"No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," he wrote. "I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Leviss, 28, also apologized for the affair. "I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she said in a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Addressing where things stand with Sandoval, Leviss told PEOPLE: "My feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship."

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones," she added. "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Though Madix hasn't publicly addressed the drama, a source told PEOPLE she "has not been alone at all since this happened."

"She's had a ton of support around her," the insider continued. "All of the girls in their friend group are taking turns visiting her around the clock at her house. Everyone's rallying around her."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.