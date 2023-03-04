Ariana Madix Spends Time with Tom Sandoval's Ex Kristen Doute After Alleged Affair Scandal

Ariana Madix and Kristen Doute are sticking together following the reality star's recent split from Tom Sandoval.

After the news broke on Friday that Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, split because the TomTom Bar co-owner allegedly cheated with their costar Raquel Leviss, Madix linked up with series alum and Sandoval's ex, Doute, 40.

Doute captured the moment in a video on her Instagram feed. "I stan Ariana. This is in real-time," she said in the clip as Madix wrapped her arms around her former costar.

"I love you so much," Doute then told Madix, before they shared a kiss. "I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I'll kill people for you."

Doute was fired from VPR after she and fellow original cast member Stassi Schroeder's past racially insensitive actions toward their costar Faith Stowers came to light.

Along with other VPR stars who have spoken out about the alleged affair scandal, Doute — who previously dated Sandoval and cheated on him twice with Sandoval's ex-pal and VPR alum Jax Taylor — declared herself as "Team Ariana" in a video on her Instagram Story Friday.

"I don't know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there's so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy," she said in the clip. "You guys, Ariana and I have been really good friends for many, many years now so I am Team Ariana, all day, every day. That's what's up."

At the bottom of her video, Doute wrote: "Karma is indeed coming, so Raquel should just move home."

Madix joined the cast of VPR in 2013, and became the subject of cheating rumors with Sandoval amid his relationship with Doute. They later revealed a previous kiss occurred between them.

Madix learned about Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair on Wednesday. That night, she was at a venue in Los Angeles supporting her then-boyfriend's band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

While there, a selfie video that was sexual in nature from Leviss popped up on Tom's phone. Madix then began scrolling and saw their history of inappropriate texts.

"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," one source told PEOPLE. "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source added.

Another source told PEOPLE earlier on Friday that Madix and Sandoval had been having problems "for a while" but that learning of this "was the final straw for Ariana" after nine years together.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider said.

Madix, Leviss and Sandoval could not be reached for comment, and have not publicly addressed the allegations.

Fans will likely see the drama play out on season 10 of the Bravo series, which is airing now. A source close to production told PEOPLE that "cameras are rolling right now."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.