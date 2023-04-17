Ariana Madix Is 'Single and Having Fun' — Including Canoodling at Coachella — After Split from Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was spotted kissing a new man over the weekend at Coachella, and a source tells PEOPLE all just for fun.

"Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious," the insider says. "What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."

Madix, 37, was featured on Instagram Story spending time with fitness instructor Daniel Wei. Wei also tagged Madix in a selfie of the two of them waiting for Frank Ocean's headlining performance on Sunday night. Then TMZ shared a video of the pair kissing during the headliner's show.

Daniel Wai Instagram

Madix's new connection comes a little more than a month after she and Tom Sandoval ended their nine-year relationship in the wake of his off-camera affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

In an Instagram statement two weeks after the split, Madix wrote, "to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

She added, "what doesn't kill me better run."

Both Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, have issued apologies for their involvement in the affair. All parties will appear on the Vanderpump Rules reunion to speak about the fallout of their affair.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.