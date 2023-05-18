Ariana Madix Says Tom Schwartz 'Actively Participated in My Downfall' by Hiding Tom Sandoval's Affair

The Vanderpump Rules finale on Wednesday night saw Ariana Madix — a former groomsman for Schwartz — end her friendship with the Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner

By
Published on May 18, 2023 10:17 AM

There were two Toms at fault on this season of Vanderpump Rules, according to Ariana Madix.

On Wednesday night's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the dramatic season 10 finale, Madix shared her honest thoughts on Tom Schwartz. Host Andy Cohen asked if Madix thought the best friend and business partner of Madix's disgraced ex, Tom Sandoval, was "covering" for her then-boyfriend's affair with Raquel Leviss.

"I don't think it was covering," Madix replied. "I think it was actively participating in my downfall."

Schwartz, 40, admitted on Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules finale that Sandoval had told him about the affair with Leviss, 28, prior to Madix, 37, finding out — though the timeline of when exactly that conversation happened appears to still be up for debate. (Costar Lala Kent, 32, even criticized the Schwartz & Sandy's owners for "not putting their timeline together to match" during filming for next week's reunion.)

Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Ralph Bavaro/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Madix confronted Schwartz on Wednesday night's finale. While at cocktails for a girls' night out, Katie Maloney's ex-husband arrived to speak directly to Madix.

"I just wanted to look you in the eyes and say I'm sorry for this whole thing," he said in a one-on-one conversation with Madix, who served as a groomsman at his wedding to Maloney, 36. "I'm not looking for sympathy here, but I'm being painted as this co-conspirator, and it's f---ing devastating to me."

It was then that Madix ended their friendship for good. "I don't think that you are that person, but I will not have mutual friends with him. So, I'm not your friend anymore."

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

During a previous episode of WWHL, Schwartz expanded on what he knew — and didn't know — about Sandoval, 40, and Leviss. He confirmed he'd learned about the affair in August.

"In January, Tom came to me and he told me he was in love with Raquel," he added, later saying, "In my defense, I did tell Tom exactly what he needed to do. And he agreed, and then he didn't do it."

As for why he didn't tell Madix about the cheating, Schwartz concluded he was "being fed a narrative that [Tom] has broken up with Ariana, or attempted to multiple times — many, many times. And he's not happy, they're not healthy, they're not intimate, blah blah blah."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Kaley Cuoco attends an evening "From The Heart"; Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules" on Bravo
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
https://www.instagram.com/stories/arianamadix/3104404163257792931/?hl=en
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
VPR's Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
Steve Carell
Teen Mom's Janelle Evans Reunites with Mom for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsReJNDunJ_/. Jenelle Evans/Instagram
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
