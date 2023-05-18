Ariana Madix Says Tom Schwartz 'Actively Participated in My Downfall' by Hiding Tom Sandoval's Affair

There were two Toms at fault on this season of Vanderpump Rules, according to Ariana Madix.

On Wednesday night's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the dramatic season 10 finale, Madix shared her honest thoughts on Tom Schwartz. Host Andy Cohen asked if Madix thought the best friend and business partner of Madix's disgraced ex, Tom Sandoval, was "covering" for her then-boyfriend's affair with Raquel Leviss.

"I don't think it was covering," Madix replied. "I think it was actively participating in my downfall."

Schwartz, 40, admitted on Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules finale that Sandoval had told him about the affair with Leviss, 28, prior to Madix, 37, finding out — though the timeline of when exactly that conversation happened appears to still be up for debate. (Costar Lala Kent, 32, even criticized the Schwartz & Sandy's owners for "not putting their timeline together to match" during filming for next week's reunion.)

Madix confronted Schwartz on Wednesday night's finale. While at cocktails for a girls' night out, Katie Maloney's ex-husband arrived to speak directly to Madix.

"I just wanted to look you in the eyes and say I'm sorry for this whole thing," he said in a one-on-one conversation with Madix, who served as a groomsman at his wedding to Maloney, 36. "I'm not looking for sympathy here, but I'm being painted as this co-conspirator, and it's f---ing devastating to me."

It was then that Madix ended their friendship for good. "I don't think that you are that person, but I will not have mutual friends with him. So, I'm not your friend anymore."

During a previous episode of WWHL, Schwartz expanded on what he knew — and didn't know — about Sandoval, 40, and Leviss. He confirmed he'd learned about the affair in August.

"In January, Tom came to me and he told me he was in love with Raquel," he added, later saying, "In my defense, I did tell Tom exactly what he needed to do. And he agreed, and then he didn't do it."

As for why he didn't tell Madix about the cheating, Schwartz concluded he was "being fed a narrative that [Tom] has broken up with Ariana, or attempted to multiple times — many, many times. And he's not happy, they're not healthy, they're not intimate, blah blah blah."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.