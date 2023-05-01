Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' After Tom Sandoval Split

Lisa Vanderpump said there may be no coming back from the "mess" Tom Sandoval made by having a months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss

By
Published on May 1, 2023 02:47 PM
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Photo: Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Ariana Madix is finding strength amid the fallout of her shocking split from Tom Sandoval.

While attending Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner alongside Lisa Vanderpump and Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent, Madix said her ex's devastating affair with costar Raquel Leviss has been an important growth opportunity.

"[I've learned] that I can do anything. I can handle anything," Madix, 37, told Entertainment Tonight.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

Madix has increasingly been taking steps back into the spotlight after her discovery of Sandoval's infidelity triggered the abrupt end to their nine-year relationship in early March.

The "Scandoval" has played out both on and off screen over the last two months, with VPR cameras picking back up to film new scenes in the immediate aftermath of the breakup and, not long after, a "confrontational" face-to-face sit-down for the Bravo show's whole cast at the season 10 reunion, which will air after the season concludes.

Vanderpump, who was present for the reunion filming and has long served as a source of guidance for the show's stars, admitted there's still a long road ahead to forgiveness.

"Right now it's a mess," she told ET. "I don't know if we can sort it out."

Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House
Ariana Maddix. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Madix first commented on the breakup in an Instagram post about two weeks after the secret relationship was first exposed.

Rather than addressing Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, she thanked her fans and friends: "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

She ended the statement, "what doesn't kill me better run."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

