Ariana Madix Reveals Where She Feels the Blame Really Lies in Ex Tom Sandoval's Affair with Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix is addressing the fallout from her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss.

On Thursday's episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, Madix, 37, directly spoke out about the drama — and revealed who she places the blame on.

"I place more of the blame on him because he was the one in the relationship, even though she was my very close friend," Madix said. "I do think that ultimately it is the responsibility of the person in the relationship to set those boundaries."

Though she doesn't believe Leviss, 28, is primarily at fault for the affair, Madix doesn't see the two reconciling their friendship down the road.

"I don't. I really don't. I just don't trust that person," she explained. "And I think, you can hear my ex on the show last night saying, 'I know it's hard for Ariana to trust people.' And it has been for many years and it took me a long time to get to the point where I could trust new friends. But I think that once that trust is broken, I don't see going back."

And while Madix does feel angered by the situation "maybe here or there," she overall feels she's "past the anger."

"I think my way of getting past the anger stage was just I became so disgusted, which then turned me into a place of indifference. ... Apathy," she said. "And I don't know if that's just my brain tiny to protect myself in a way, but that's where I am at this moment."

Madix had been with Sandoval, 40, for nearly nine years before their breakup was announced in March. But the news of their split came as Sandoval's secret months-long affair with Leviss was revealed.

"They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana," an insider previously told PEOPLE of the former couple. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

In a statement on Instagram March 16, Madix thanked fans for their support amid the difficult time.

"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met," she wrote. "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

Noting that she was still "reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she added an implied warning: "what doesn't kill me better run."

Because of the relationship-ruining affair, the trio's Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney suggested Sandoval and Leviss should try dating.

"I don't know what they're doing," she said. "But I still think maybe they should give it a shot 'cause they've blown up their lives and may as well."

Though Sandoval and Leviss have both apologized for the affair, the scandal has truly shaken the general public as it has become a trending topic of conversation. Even megastar Jennifer Lopez has weighed in on the scandal.

"I think I'd just walk out. Just walk out," Lopez, 53, said on The View, suggesting what she'd do if she was Madix. "You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know! That's all the info that you need."

The moment Madix learned of the affair unfolded on Wednesday's season finale of Vanderpump Rules, and the reality star will also have a scathing confrontation with Sandoval and Leviss during the three-part reunion, which kicks off on May 24.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Today with Hoda & Jenna airs weekday mornings (check local listings).