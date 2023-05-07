Ariana Madix References Recent 'Tumultuous Time' as 'Vanderpump Rules' Wins 2023 MTV Award

While sitting beside Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay in a pre-recorded video on Sunday, Ariana Madix noted how her VPR costars have "been through so many ups and downs as friends"

By
and
Joelle Goldstein
Published on May 7, 2023 09:24 PM
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay 2023 mtv movie awards 0507202348
Photo: mtv

Ariana Madix is keeping it candid.

While accepting the Best Reality Onscreen Team award at Sunday's 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards beside her Vanderpump Rules costars, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay, Madix, 37, couldn't help but reference the drama surrounding her personal life as of late.

"We've been through so many ups and downs as friends," she said in the cast's pre-recorded acceptance speech. "Obviously, it's a very tumultuous time in all of our lives, but we are truly at our best when we come together as a team so thank you."

As fans know, Madix was referring to the affair that was recently exposed between her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval and her VPR costar, Raquel Leviss.

Maloney, Shay and Lala Kent also expressed their gratitude for the win in their acceptance speech.

"Thank you so much MTV and especially to everyone who voted for us," Maloney said.

Shay noted, "The team isn't just us — we have an entire production team behind us that makes this show possible and this is just so exciting. We won Best Team all because of you guys, the fans, thank you so much for voting."

In a separate video, Kent added: "Hello, my loves. Thank you all for voting for me and my most favorite girls, Scheana, Katie, and Ariana. We are beyond grateful, this is crazy."

lala kent 2023 mtv movie awards
Lala Kent. mtv

Madix has increasingly been taking steps back into the spotlight after her discovery of Sandoval's infidelity triggered the abrupt end to their nine-year relationship in early March.

The "Scandoval" has played out both on and off screen over the last two months, with VPR cameras picking back up to film new scenes in the immediate aftermath of the breakup and, not long after, a "confrontational" face-to-face sit-down with the Bravo show's whole cast at the season 10 reunion, which will air after the season concludes.

Madix most recently attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner alongside Kent and Lisa Vanderpump, where she said her ex's devastating affair with Leviss has been an important growth opportunity.

"[I've learned] that I can do anything. I can handle anything," Madix told Entertainment Tonight.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Meanwhile, the other women have also been vocal about their take on the situation. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kent, 32, called out Leviss, 28, for still acting friendly with Madix before the affair with her ex was exposed.

She teased of this season's finale: "You guys are going to die. There is one conversation in the finale episode, and she is sick."

Maloney, 36, also opened up about the affair while on WWHL in March. "I wasn't shocked, but the details were shocking," she said, adding, "I wasn't shocked that it was Raquel."

The reality star first took issue with Leviss after she sought after and later hooked up with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz shortly after their separation.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. Kevin Winter/Getty

Shay, 37, has been more entangled with the matter after Leviss sought a restraining order against her following an alleged physical altercation between the two when Shay found out what Leviss had done to her longtime best friend.

The restraining order was officially dismissed on March 29, shortly after the costars filmed the season 10 reunion separately.

Shay defended herself during her most recent appearance on WWHL. "I did not punch [Raquel] in the face," she said, demonstrating that she is unable to make a fist due to the length of her nails.

Via a statement from her lawyer issued to PEOPLE on March 29, she has previously owned up to shoving Leviss. The "Shake That" singer also admitted on WWHL to throwing Leviss's phone — but said she does not regret it.

Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss
Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss. JC Olivera/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Madix, Maloney, Shay and Kent were supposed to attend the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in person on Sunday, but plans changed when the show shifted from a live ceremony to a clip-based one amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America union strike.

At the time that MTV made the announcement, Drew Barrymore had already bowed out of emceeing the show in solidarity with members of the Writers Guild of America union members one day earlier.

Barrymore, 48, still appeared in pre-recorded segments during this year's broadcast and has agreed to return to host the awards show in 2024.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards is airing on MTV, and simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

