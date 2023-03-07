Ariana Madix 'Has Not Been Alone' Since Tom Sandoval Split: 'She's Had a Ton of Support'

"Everyone's rallying around her," a source tells PEOPLE of Madix, who split from Sandoval after she discovered he was cheating with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 09:31 AM

Ariana Madix has been showered with support amid her breakup from Tom Sandoval.

A source tells PEOPLE that friends have been rushing to Madix's side ever since the news broke that she and Sandoval, 39, had split because the TomTom co-owner cheated on her with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

"Ariana has not been alone at all since this happened," an insider close to the cast says. "She's had a ton of support around her. All of the girls in their friend group are taking turns visiting her around the clock at her house. Everyone's rallying around her."

While the source also confirmed Leviss, 28, recently moved, the cast live five minutes from each other — some even in the same complex in L.A. "It's very Melrose place vibes with this cast," the source added.

On Monday, a rep for Sandoval confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Madix, 37, are "still living together" in their Valley Village home amid the split. "They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out," said the rep. "This isn't something that's going to be decided in a weekend."

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Sandoval and Madix's split, however, was something that happened quickly.

Madix only discovered that Sandoval had been cheating on her with Leviss on Wednesday, March 1, when she "inappropriate" messages between the two on his phone while he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles.

"She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels," one source told PEOPLE. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

By Friday afternoon, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were done. They had been together for nine years.

The secret romance between Sandoval and Madix has been going on "for upwards of 6 months," an insider said — "all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed."

"Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James [Kennedy]. She thought they were friends," a second source said. "This isn't something you do to a friend."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Breaking his silence on the breakup, Sandoval shared a statement on Instagram Saturday saying, "I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me."

Indeed, he and Leviss have been getting backlash from Vanderpump Rules viewers, who have been sharing the #TeamAriana hashtag online.

Nearly every Vanderpump Rules costar from past and present — including Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor and even Sandoval's ex, Kristen Doute — have all been outspoken on social media, showing Madix their support too.

Photographers captured Maloney, Shay, and Kent visiting Madix at her home over the weekend, while Madix linked up Doute in an Instagram video Friday. "I stan Ariana. This is in real-time," Doute, 40, said in the clip, Madix wrapping her arms around her.

"I love you so much," Doute told Madix, the two sharing a kiss. "I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I'll kill people for you."

"I ❤️ Ariana. PERIOD. #TeamAriana #TeamSandwichShop," Doute captioned the video, also referencing the sandwich shop that Madix and Maloney, 36, are planning to open called Something About Her.

Another insider told PEOPLE on Monday that Doute is in talks to make a Vanderpump Rules return to discuss the cheating scandal. "Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this," the source shared. "She's had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she's completely supporting Ariana."

Maloney, who was married to Sandoval's BFF and business partner Tom Schwartz for five years, has also been quick to show her support for Madix on social media. Sharing a series of snapshots of the pair together on Sunday, Maloney, 36, wrote, "You are going to thrive like you were always meant to!"

Meanwhile, cast member Lala Kent slashed the price of her makeup collab with Leviss following the news. Kent, 32, and Leviss teamed up last year to launch their eyeshadow palette "The Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette" under Kent's beauty brand Given Them Lala Beauty. The palette's name was inspired by Kent calling Leviss that particular term on Vanderpump Rules.

Kent has now cut the palette's original price of $42 in half — valuing it at $20. Sharing a screenshot announcing that the kit was on sale on Instagram Saturday, Kent wrote, "EVERYTHING MUST GO."

The following day, Shay, 37, also shared a photo of the pair at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Instagram with the caption, "Always got your back! 👊🏼 #TeamAriana."

