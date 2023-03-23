Ariana Madix Lands Lifetime Movie and an Especially Buzzy New Partnership After Tom Sandoval Split

Ariana Madix appears to be experiencing a bit of a breakup bounce after splitting from Tom Sandoval amid a cheating scandal.

Lifetime announced Wednesday that Madix, 37, will star in its upcoming made-for-television movie called Buying Back My Daughter. Per a release, the project is "inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online." It will speak to messaging of the network's Stop Violence Against Women campaign.

The Vanderpump Rules star will act opposite Meagan Good, who has previously appeared in multiple other Lifetime movies. Good, 41, also serves as an executive producer.

Madix's casting in Buying Back My Daughter comes less than three weeks after her split from Sandoval, 40, after nine years when it was revealed he'd carried on a months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

Though a source told PEOPLE that the now-exes "had been having problems for a while," the Schwartz & Sandy's owner's infidelity with Leviss, 28, was "the final straw" for Madix. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider said.

Sandoval publicly apologized to Madix, saying he was "selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

"No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," he continued. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

In Leviss's own apology, she told Entertainment Tonight there's "no excuse" for what she did and she's "not a victim." She later told PEOPLE that her "feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship."

Meanwhile, the trio's costar Katie Maloney shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen how Madix is "in a really good headspace" and "taking care of herself." She's also "excited."

In addition to her new Lifetime movie gig, among the other things Madix has to be excited about is her new partnership with sexual wellness company Bellesa. Announcing the collaboration on Instagram Wednesday with a photo of herself holding up a vibrator, the Bravo star wrote: "Sometimes you just gotta change up your vibe 🥰"

"I'm hooking you all up with toys!" she continued. "EVERYONE who signs up to my giveaway will receive either a free vibrator or a gift card."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.