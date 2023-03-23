Entertainment TV Ariana Madix Lands Lifetime Movie and an Especially Buzzy New Partnership After Tom Sandoval Split The Vanderpump Rules star will star opposite Meagan Good in Buying Back My Daughter By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 23, 2023 12:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Ariana Madix appears to be experiencing a bit of a breakup bounce after splitting from Tom Sandoval amid a cheating scandal. Lifetime announced Wednesday that Madix, 37, will star in its upcoming made-for-television movie called Buying Back My Daughter. Per a release, the project is "inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online." It will speak to messaging of the network's Stop Violence Against Women campaign. The Vanderpump Rules star will act opposite Meagan Good, who has previously appeared in multiple other Lifetime movies. Good, 41, also serves as an executive producer. Madix's casting in Buying Back My Daughter comes less than three weeks after her split from Sandoval, 40, after nine years when it was revealed he'd carried on a months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss. Paul Archuleta/Getty Though a source told PEOPLE that the now-exes "had been having problems for a while," the Schwartz & Sandy's owner's infidelity with Leviss, 28, was "the final straw" for Madix. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider said. Ariana Madix Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Affair: 'What Doesn't Kill Me Better Run' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Sandoval publicly apologized to Madix, saying he was "selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love." "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," he continued. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends." Raquel Leviss Reveals Status of Tom Sandoval Relationship: 'I Care About Tom' but 'I Need Time to Heal' In Leviss's own apology, she told Entertainment Tonight there's "no excuse" for what she did and she's "not a victim." She later told PEOPLE that her "feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship." Meanwhile, the trio's costar Katie Maloney shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen how Madix is "in a really good headspace" and "taking care of herself." She's also "excited." Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty In addition to her new Lifetime movie gig, among the other things Madix has to be excited about is her new partnership with sexual wellness company Bellesa. Announcing the collaboration on Instagram Wednesday with a photo of herself holding up a vibrator, the Bravo star wrote: "Sometimes you just gotta change up your vibe 🥰" "I'm hooking you all up with toys!" she continued. "EVERYONE who signs up to my giveaway will receive either a free vibrator or a gift card." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.