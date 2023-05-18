Ariana Madix Says She Should 'Definitely Send a Venmo Request' to Raquel Leviss for Mid-Affair Bar Tabs

Ariana Madix is not letting Raquel Leviss off the hook following her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

The 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star visited The View on Thursday and shared chatted about Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, following VPR's jaw-dropping season 10 finale.

Though Madix's last several months have been "tumultuous" since she discovered her ex was cheating with the beauty queen on March 1 and ended the couple's nine-year relationship two days later, she was still able to keep it relatively light with View moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

At one point, the Sister Act star suggested Madix seek repayment from Leviss for "going out with you and hanging out with you."

"When I was picking up the bar tab, yeah," agreed Madix. "I should definitely send a Venmo request."

Prior to finding intimate footage of Leviss on Sandoval's phone, Madix thought he was simply going through a midlife crisis, she said on The View.

"It was something that I saw that I wanted to be there for him while he was going through that, thinking that on the other side of him was a wonderful life together if we could make it through this hard time," Madix explained.

And though she regularly looked through the TomTom co-owner's phone, she said during her appearance on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that "he was very good at concealing his double life and hiding all of the evidence."

Though she told Andy Cohen that she was "picking up on [something] going on with him mentally," she told The View panelists that when she would bring up the issues, Sandoval would convince her she was "being silly or being suspicious over nothing."

Bravo

Madix isn't the only Vanderpump Rules star who might come collecting.

On the season finale, as Madix's friends came together to support her, costar Scheana Shay was also blindsided when Leviss — who was named Rachel at birth — served her with a restraining order for an alleged assault shortly after Madix told Shay, 38, about the affair the same night the "Good As Gold" singer was in New York City filming WWHL with Leviss.

Leviss ultimately dropped the restraining order, and Shay has consistently denied that she punched her costar. But when VPR cameras picked back up to film the fallout of the "Scandoval," she was emotionally distraught at the prospect of having to go to court against a former friend.

"You gave her a place to live," noted costar Katie Maloney.

"That I paid for," said Shay, 38.

Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss. JC Olivera/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Looking ahead, Madix teased the show's "confrontational" season 10 reunion.

Bravo dropped the trailer for the reunion last week, and Madix said on The View that she'd essentially "blacked out" during the grueling day in which she called Sandoval and Leviss "diabolical, demented, subhuman."

On Thursday, she also reveal that not only did bombshells drop when they taped the reunion on March 23 — secrets about her ex-boyfriend and her former best friend's betrayal were still surfacing after the cameras went down.

"There were things that I found out after I filmed that they were still lying about on that day," Madix said. "So I almost wish that somehow I could have found that out beforehand and I would have been able to confront them on."

Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO

And though she's spent the better part of the last two months reflecting on recent events, Madix is now focused on moving forward.

"It's a slow process to get there," she admitted, "but I think I'm just, one day at a time, moment by moment, getting more and more to that place."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.