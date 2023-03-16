Ariana Madix Is 'Excited' and in a 'Really Good Headspace' After Tom Sandoval Split

Katie Maloney revealed that Ariana Madix is "taking care of herself" amid the fallout from the scandalous affair between her ex Tom Sandoval and their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on March 16, 2023 03:42 PM

Katie Maloney is sharing an update on how Ariana Madix is doing in the aftermath of the affair between her ex Tom Sandoval and their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the You're Gonna Love Me podcast host, 36, opened up about the impact of the affair — which led to the end of the pair's nine-year relationship — on Madix.

"All things considered, she's in a really good headspace," she told host Andy Cohen. "She's taking care of herself. I saw her yesterday and we're excited. She's excited."

Hours after the WWHL taping, Madix spoke out for the first time since news of the affair broke.

Madix, 37, shared her candid thoughts via Instagram on Wednesday night, writing, "hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met in the last two weeks."

She continued, "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Archuleta/Getty

"however," she added, "i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded, "what doesn't kill me better run. love, ariana"

Madix discovered Sandoval, 40, had been cheating on her with Leviss, 28, on March 1 when she saw "inappropriate" messages between the two on his phone while he was performing with his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras in Los Angeles.

"She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels," a source told PEOPLE days after the discovery. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Sandoval copped to the allegations on March 7, posting an apology post to Madix on his Instagram page. (It was the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner's second apology in four days — the first mea culpa did not make any mention of Madix.)

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process," he began. "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

He continued, "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Sandoval went on to reflect on his long relationship with Madix. "My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured," he said. "Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better."

"I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did," his statement concluded. "The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will."

The following day, Leviss issued her own statement.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote.

"There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," she added in the statement, which was first shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

